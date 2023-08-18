NHS to create ‘virtual wards’ for flu and Covid patients using Fitbit-style watches

Patients treated at home using Fitbit-style watches will save the NHS £900 per case - Stefania Pelfini, La Waziya Photography/Moment RF

Flu and Covid hospital patients will be treated at home using Fitbit-style watches to save the NHS £900 per case, the health watchdog has revealed.

Tens of thousands of people will be treated for flu, Covid and other respiratory infections on so-called virtual wards this winter instead of in hospitals.

NHS chiefs are worried viruses will “pile considerable pressure onto NHS services” again this winter and claim virtual wards “are a key component” in tackling hospital capacity issues.

Patients will be given wearable devices to monitor their heart rate and oxygen saturation as well as mobile devices with apps that connect them to their doctor, after the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (Nice) recommended 13 new technologies in draft guidance.

Around 300,000 people were admitted to hospital last winter with either flu or Covid.

10,000 virtual ward beds

The health service published its winter plan last month and said 10,000 virtual ward beds would be stood up by October.

Patients who are seriously ill will still be admitted to hospital but plans to expand the “hospital at home” initiative means patients can be discharged more quickly and that beds are there for patients who need them, the guidance said.

Professor Sir Stephen Powis, NHS medical director, said 210,000 patients had already been treated on virtual wards and “it is encouraging that Nice recognises these benefits and is now recommending their use for acute respiratory infections”.

He said: “They can also make a real difference ahead of winter when we know viruses can pile considerable pressure onto NHS services, which is precisely why virtual wards are a key component of our winter planning measures so more people can be treated comfortably from their own home – including patients with acute respiratory infections – while freeing up vital hospital beds.”

The new technology, which is recommended for anyone 16 and over, can feed back vital signs, from the wearable tech, including temperature, respiratory rate and blood pressure, to doctors automatically, allowing them to regularly check in on patients remotely.

Patients would also be provided with a phone number to contact around the clock, the guidance said, while the clinical team would be alerted to any significant changes in vital signs.

‘Reduce pressure’ on GPs

Mark Chapman, interim director of medical technology and digital evaluation at Nice, said they were “safe” if patients “are comfortable using technology to have their condition monitored away from a hospital ward”.

Doctors and nurses will agree with any patients whether to use a virtual ward.

“The NHS is under pressure and giving people with an acute respiratory infection the chance to be monitored from the safety of their own home or care home can help manage capacity in hospitals,” Mr Chapman said.

Nice also said it could “reduce pressure” on GPs and emergency departments as “a significant proportion of people needing urgent care from their GPs or in hospital are because of these [respiratory] illnesses.”

Helen Whately, the health minister, said: “Virtual wards are already allowing thousands of patients to recover in the comfort of their own homes. Expanding them to support people with acute respiratory infections will give more patients the option of recovering at home. At the same time this frees up beds for people who need to be in hospital.”

