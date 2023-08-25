The NHS is guilty of more than just neglect – they actively silence women

Columnist Judith Woods recalls the traumatic birth of her younger daughter – and questions why women are mistreated by the NHS - Getty Images

A culture of hostility towards whistleblowers. An institution in which mothers’ legitimate concerns are dismissed. A place where women are silenced.

This week the appalling truth about the Countess of Chester Hospital’s neonatal ward was laid bare in all its hellishness and with it, murderous inadequate Lucy Letby, exposed in all her scheming depravity.

She was a one-off in her monstrous wickedness. But despite the warnings from other staff, the system protected her before it protected anyone else – because she was one of their own. In the NHS hierarchy, mothers don’t matter.

How many women, like me have had terrible flashbacks of our own shocking experiences after listening to the evidence heard in Manchester Crown Court?

It took me back to the traumatic birth of my younger daughter, when I was badly hurt by an angry obstetrician who then oversaw an emergency Caesarian where the pain block hadn’t taken hold when the scalpel started to cut me open.

In the days that followed, my baby failed to feed. She failed to open her eyes. Again and again I raised this, but was repeatedly fobbed off as “an anxious mum” who was “feeling poorly”.

Several botched attempts to give me an epidural meant I had puncture wounds and was blinded by headaches, unable to see or sit up. Nerves to my bladder had been severed.

Yet in all that discomfort, I knew with utter certainty that something was badly wrong with my baby. She was inert, as though in a coma. She didn’t even respond to the heel prick test, guaranteed to make most placid infants holler in indignation.

But I was talked over and shushed. After the dural holes were sealed with blood patches (days, not hours later), I was bossily told to go home. The midwives chivvied me, gaslighted me for being “overstressed” and made me pack my bags. I protested all the while.

Then suddenly the door swung open and a furious neonatal consultant strode in, ordered the midwives to transfer my daughter to the special baby care unit immediately – then scolded me for not speaking up.

It transpired one midwife believed me but she had been bullied into silence by her colleagues who just wanted the bed back. At any cost.

So she waited until after her shift then phoned the doctor directly to express her grave misgivings about us being discharged. My daughter was whisked away for brain scans and blood tests. They showed up nothing.

The team of nurses spent many hours squeezing droplets of expressed milk into my little girl as she lay slumped and asleep in their arms. A week later, my daughter woke up. She had big brown eyes. I took her home. Nobody ever told me what was wrong with her.

I wrote to the hospital to complain, point by point, with icy articulacy about the way we had both been treated. I was fobbed off. Apparently the obstetrician was lovely. It was all in my head.

My bladder recovered. My daughter did too. Apparently “that’s the main thing”. In the spirit of our shambling NHS, lurching from crisis to disaster and refusing to admit culpability with its legal and therefore costly implications that is all that counts.

But it’s not. Is it? Ask my friend who has suffered chronic pain for two years, rendering her life a misery; she was only offered an MRI scan when her doctor discovered her husband had a parliamentary job.

Even then it was a grudging concession as “it probably won’t make you feel any better”. She was performatively grateful; like all women she doesn’t want to be a nuisance and yes, yes, she understands completely that resources are stretched.

Every one of my friends hitting menopause (it does actually feel like a car crash, guys) has resorted to going private in order to be treated properly. Not properly as in medication, although that too; properly as in not being patronised and shoo-ed away.

NHS bias is rife; a report by University College London published two years ago confirmed the suspicion that gender stereotypes lead doctors to underestimate women’s pain. It found that healthcare staff, both men and women, often discount women’s pain – assuming it to be exaggerated.

In one simple experiment, participants watched a video of a five-year-old having blood drawn from a finger and expressing distress. Observers for whom the child was described as “Samuel” rated the child’s pain higher than those for whom the same child was described as “Samantha”.

In her book, Invisible Women: Exposing Data Bias in a World Designed for Men, Caroline Criado Perez has gathered various statistics that show how women are treated unevenly, arguing that the data show systematic discrimination against women, leaving them chronically misunderstood, mistreated and misdiagnosed.

Too right. More than four in five (84 per cent) women interviewed for the Women’s Health Strategy for England said at times they felt their healthcare professionals were not listening to them.

Women with dementia receive worse treatment than men. They are less likely to be admitted to hospital for tests when they present with chest pain, are 59 per cent more likely to be misdiagnosed when they have a total blockage of coronary artery and patients have double the death rate of men on the 30 days following a heart attack.

A male GP friend once explained to me (after a few pints) why this happens. Men go to their family doctor a third less often than women. When they do turn up, medics take heed. Why? My hunch is because it’s a man’s world; so much so that female clinicians are inculcated with the same conscious and unconscious prejudices.

So how on earth are women, mothers, grandmothers supposed to make themselves heard in “our” NHS?

Hand on heart I have no idea. Change needs to come from within. I feel ashamed to admit this, but when that baby doctor berated me for not raising the alarm, all I said was “sorry”.

My daughter – all our daughters – deserve better.

