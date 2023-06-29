NHS will have a healthy future with our £2.4bn modernisation plan

Steve Barclay

The love and affection for the NHS is the result of the talented staff who work around the clock to care for us and our loved ones in their hour of need.

Over 1.6 million staff work across 350 roles, from doctors, nurses, and midwives to paramedics and physiotherapists.

Every single person working in the NHS today plays an important role in providing high-quality care to patients that is free at the point of need – just as when the NHS was founded 75 years ago.

The workforce has never been bigger. However, staff, who worked tirelessly through incredibly difficult circumstances during the pandemic, are facing significant pressures.

Our health needs are changing as a result of better care and medical advances, and an ageing population, coupled with post-pandemic pressures, is further increasing the stress on the NHS.

Modelling suggests that, with no action, the workforce gap could grow as high as 360,000 by 2037.

Simply put, we need more staff to keep pace with demand, continue to reduce waiting lists and fix the backlogs, and ensure that the public benefits from the best possible care for another 75 years.

Radical modernisation

This is the first time any government has ever published a comprehensive workforce plan of this nature. Backed by over £2.4 billion of funding for the next five years, this represents a significant, long-term investment from the Government to deliver the most radical modernisation and reform of the workforce since the NHS was founded in 1948.

Over the next 15 years the Government will deliver on this plan to tackle the pressures on staff that the NHS has faced in every decade of its existence. The NHS will do this by training more staff and retaining dedicated existing staff. It will also reform the way we work, including by embracing the very latest technological innovations.

By 2031, as part of the biggest ever workforce training expansion in NHS history, undergraduate medical school training places will double to 15,000 a year with more places targeted in areas with the greatest shortages to level up training and tackle health disparities. As part of this we will be working with the General Medical Council to create new medical schools.

We will increase GP training places by 50 per cent to 6,000 a year and expand dentistry training places by 40 per cent to help deliver more appointments and ensure patients can get care where and when they need it.

Nursing and midwifery training places will also nearly double, with more than 24,000 additional places a year.

The NHS will ramp up the number of apprenticeships so students can earn while they learn – widening opportunities to start a career in the NHS beyond traditional training routes. As a result, nearly a fifth of all clinical staff will train through apprenticeship routes by 2030, up from just 7 per cent today. We will also see up to almost 2,000 people a year achieve university medical degrees through an apprenticeship by 2036/37.

Whilst we need to attract new staff, we also want to make sure we support and retain existing staff who possess invaluable skills and experience.

Fewer staff leaving

The plan includes measures to improve culture, leadership and wellbeing to see far fewer staff leave the NHS over the next 15 years.

This includes improving occupational health services, ongoing professional development funding for nurses and midwives and enhancing flexible working opportunities. This follows plans announced at Budget to support people to remain in the workforce, including a major expansion in free and subsidised childcare and pension reforms that doctors have long called for.

These initiatives are vital to the future culture and leadership of the NHS, which will improve staff experience and re-emphasise how much they are valued.

Finally, this plan presents a historic opportunity to do things differently to help ease pressures on staff and increase capacity so they can spend more time with patients.

Artificial intelligence, speech recognition, robotic process automation and remote monitoring all have huge potential to support the NHS workforce and address some of the frustrations I’ve heard from them. Estimates suggest a significant amount of all admin work in general practice can be mostly or fully automated.

To ensure we take full advantage of the opportunities presented by AI, we will establish an expert group with NHS England to explore what skills and training staff need to make best use of the technology.

As part of doing things differently we will also look at how we train staff so they can enter the workforce more quickly, while still ensuring the same high training standards. This includes working with regulators to take advantage of EU exit freedoms and reduce the number of practice hours required by a nurse, mirroring the approach many other countries take.

And we will also explore options for shortened medical undergraduate degrees, to be offered by a substantial proportion of new medical schools, and for more flexibility to recognise prior learning and experience towards attaining a degree, while also maintaining the high standards that are the hallmark of UK medical qualifications.

Taken together, this represents a sea-change in how we train, retain and reform the workforce. As we celebrate 75 years of the National Health Service, it will help secure its future and ensure we deliver on our commitment to cut waiting lists.

