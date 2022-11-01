NHS seeks £7bn extra as Rishi Sunak says health service spending will be prioritised

Rishi Sunak - No10 Downing Street

NHS bosses are seeking up to £7 billion in extra funding as Rishi Sunak warned that spending for the health service must be prioritised.

The Prime Minister told the Cabinet on Tuesday that other departments should expect cuts, with “difficult decisions” on spending expected in coming weeks.

Mr Sunak and Jeremy Hunt, the Chancellor, are currently planning tax rises for millions of households in the Autumn Statement on Nov 17, alongside spending cuts, in order to address a £50 billion black hole in public finances.

But there is growing concern within the Cabinet about the scale of NHS backlogs and the threat that waiting lists could continue to rise into 2025, in the run-up to the next general election.

On Wednesday, in a rare public speech, Amanda Pritchard - the chief executive of NHS England - will highlight the record numbers receiving treatment for some types of cancer, after thousands missed diagnoses during the pandemic.

Health officials say that rising inflation has left them with a £7 billion hole in next year’s budgets. Ms Pritchard last month told colleagues that the situation was a “f-----g nightmare”.

According to a Downing Street read-out of Tuesday’s Cabinet meeting, Mr Sunak said that the Government "would always support the NHS and that they would continue to be prioritised as difficult decisions are taken on spending".

It comes as The Telegraph can reveal that the long-promised cap on social care costs could be delayed until after the next election, in order to save the Government money.

More than seven million people - one in eight of the population - are now on waiting lists in England for treatments and tests.

Last month, watchdogs said that the health and care system had become “gridlocked” - with just two in five patients able to leave hospital when fit to do so, for want of help at home.

The situation has fuelled ambulance delays, with average waits of almost 50 minutes for heart attack victims and vehicles stuck queuing outside A&E departments.

Latest figures showed that excess deaths in England and Wales are currently higher than they were during the pandemic, with experts warning that many of the deaths were linked to delays receiving medical care.

The number of cancer patients waiting more than two months to start treatment has doubled since the pandemic, while public satisfaction with GP services is the lowest on record.

In return for having its budget "protected", NHS England will be told to find “efficiencies and reforms” to prove that the billions it receives will not be wasted, a Treasury source said.

This could include improvements in ambulance waiting times and reducing the numbers stuck in hospital.

The 2021 spending review said the budget for the NHS in England would rise from £151.8 billion in 2022-23 to £157.4 billion in 2023-24 and £162.6 billion a year later.

On Tuesday, the Treasury said these figures would not be reduced in the Autumn Statement.

But health service bosses have said that sky-high inflation is reducing the value of these planned increases, leading government insiders to warn that even more funding will have to be allocated to help beat the Covid backlog.

The Treasury confirmed that the NHS and social care would still get the £13 billion uplift, which was supposed to have been funded by the National Insurance rise brought in by Boris Johnson.

Although the tax has been scrapped, the money will be found from elsewhere in general taxation.

The Health and Social Care Levy was designed to fund reform of the social care system, with some funds initially allocated to the NHS to help clear the Covid backlog.

The cap of £86,000 on care costs was set to be introduced in Oct 2023.

Mr Hunt is considering delaying its introduction by a year - and possibly longer, according to a Treasury source.

The delay to the cap would save £1 billion in the first year, and up to £3 billion a year if it is delayed for longer.

But it is likely to enrage pensioners who have been promised that a cap could be imposed for a decade. Mr Hunt first pledged to introduce it when he was himself health secretary.

If it is not introduced before the next election, which is due by the end of Jan 2025, it would break the Tories’ 2019 manifesto commitment and raises the prospect that it will never be brought in at all.

A government spokesman said: “Over the last two years, an extra £36 billion was added to NHS budgets specifically to fund temporary impacts of Covid on the NHS, such as PPE, testing and infection control measures.

“We recognise that public services are under pressure due to the global economic situation caused by the pandemic and Putin’s war in Ukraine. The NHS resource budget in England is currently at £152 billion and will increase to over £162 billion in 2024-25 - the highest spend on health and care in any government’s history.

“The NHS is concentrating on new ways of working to increase efficiencies, save staff time, and ensure value for money. Our Plan for Patients sets out the next steps, including removing unnecessary bureaucracy to help improve access for patients and speeding up hospital discharge.”

Mr Sunak’s pledge to “protect” the NHS will raise concerns that much deeper cuts will be needed elsewhere to fill the £50 billion fiscal black hole, £25 billion of which is expected to come through cuts rather than tax rises.

The promise will cause severe concern in sectors such as defence, education and local government.

On Tuesday Ben Wallace, the Defence Secretary, insisted defence spending was “moving up the priority ladder”, with meetings due with Mr Hunt later this week.

On Tuesday Mr Hunt held a meeting with Stephen Barclay, the Health Secretary, in advance of the Autumn Statement on Nov 17 to discuss the ways NHS performance could be improved.

It comes amid fears the NHS could face a “winter of discontent” on top of heavy pressures, with nurses, midwives and ambulance workers among those threatening strike action.

Hospitals are to take part in military style drills as part of “Exercise Arctic Willow” later this month in a bid to test the resilience of the service to multiple pressures.

At Cabinet, the Prime Minister and his top team discussed the NHS ahead of impending fresh pressures this winter.

"He said that in return it was right to look at further ways to improve the service the public receive and that he was confident this could be achieved," according to Downing Street.

The spokesman added: “The Health Secretary has highlighted that there are discrepancies in performance across the NHS and we want to focus on how we further ensure all parts of the NHS are performing as well as they can, because we do see discrepancies spread out across the country.”

He said there were discrepancies in terms of health outcomes and performance rates, such as delayed discharges.

“There are a number of issues that need addressing,” said the spokesman. “We are providing significant funding to our health service and the public would expect that we make sure that we’re spending that money carefully.”

The spokesman said the Government would consider sending in a task force to help deal with backlogs.

Mr Sunak and Mr Hunt are expected to extend a freeze on the thresholds at which people start to pay the different rates of income tax and National Insurance, which could result in more people being dragged into higher tax bands as wages increase.

Public sector workers could face deep real-terms cuts to wages, with one report suggesting that the Treasury is looking at an increase of two per cent across the board for 2023-24 - at a time when inflation is expected to be well above that threshold.

A Treasury source said “no decisions have been taken” and the “independent pay review body process takes place next year”.

With BP unveiling profits that doubled to more than £7.1 billion in the three months to September, pressure is continuing to mount for an enhanced windfall tax on oil and gas giants to help fill the Treasury coffers.

Alok Sharma, the Cop26 president who was demoted from the Cabinet by Mr Sunak, has called on the Government to raise more money from such a windfall tax.

Sir Charlie Bean, the former Bank of England deputy governor, warned that "all the low-hanging fruit" had already been picked on public spending.

"We are at the point where governments have to recognise they can't do this by efficiency savings," he said.

Andrew Mitchell, the development minister, has also said that ending a controversial pause on non-essential international aid spending "as soon as possible" would be a "priority".