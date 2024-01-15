NHS Sussex hospitals back to normal after IT issues - trust

A power outage caused significant IT issues at two hospitals in the south east on Sunday night

A critical incident has been lifted at two hospitals after patients were told not to attend the emergency departments unless it was a lifesaving emergency.

A power outage caused significant IT issues at the Royal Sussex in Brighton and Princess Royal in Haywards Heath on Sunday night.

Ambulances were diverted and patients taken to other hospitals.

Earlier, University Hospitals Sussex NHS trust said power had been restored and everything was "back to normal".

Speaking to BBC Radio Sussex, the chief medical officer at the trust, Professor Katie Urch, said the "very dramatic" incident was caused by a power outage in an IT room housed at Princess Royal hospital in Haywards Heath.

She said it took down all IT systems temporarily at both hospital sites at about 1800 GMT.

'Considerable pressure'

"We had to request help from our partner agencies in the region. We did divert ambulances but that is all stood down now," she said.

At about about 22:00 GMT on Sunday, the trust said the disruption was "widespread" with frontline teams affected.

It said anyone trying to contact the hospital by phone to reach a loved one or the ward team would be unable to do so.

At 23:30 GMT it said progress had been made in restoring IT systems but it was "an ongoing issue, despite the improved situation".

Temporary maternity triage telephone numbers were given out for use by birthing women and their families.

It said St Richard's Hospital in Chichester and Worthing Hospital were also affected to a lesser degree but were working to support Royal Sussex County Hospital and Princess Royal Hospitals.

However, it said those hospitals were under considerable pressure as a result.

For any urgent health support, the trust has advised people to use NHS 111 online or by phone for advice.

