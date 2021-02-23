NHS to trial home smear tests, amid concerns over low uptake of cancer screening

Laura Donnelly
A medical worker controls a solution with a smear from a tested person in a quick test center, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Kodersdorf, Germany January 25, 2021. REUTERS/Matthias Rietschel - Reuters
Home smear tests will be trialled by the NHS, amid concern about low uptake of cervical cancer screening.

Officials hope that the move will boost take-up among those who are too embarrassed to attend their GPs, and those who are keeping away because of fear of Covid-19.

More than 31,000 women will be offered HPV 'self sampling kits' to use in the privacy of their own homes, in a bid to increase the numbers undergoing checks.

Latest NHS figures show uptake is at a record low among women over the age of 50, with 73.6 per cent taking up invitations, while just 70 per cent of younger women are coming forward.

Health chiefs are concerned that the pandemic has worsened the situation, with many patients reluctant to go to their GP surgery.

Home smear tests will now be trialled in England for the first time after programmes in the Netherlands were found to boost uptake.

Under the London pilot scheme (which will be rolled out nationally if it succeeds) women will be sent a swab, to check for the human papillomavirus (HPV) which can lead to cancer.

If HPV is found, women will be invited to attend their GP practice for a standard smear.

The trial, involving 166 GP practices, will see 19,000 women posted kits, while 12,000 will be given one by their GP.

NHS national clinical director for cancer, Prof Peter Johnson, said: “This is an important new way to make screening easier for thousands of women. We know there are lots of reasons why women might not attend a screening appointment, including worries about Covid-19.

“GPs have taken extra precautions to make surgeries safe, and these home kits give thousands of women another option to keep up to date with their screening. We would urge every woman to make sure they have their smear test – the earlier HPV is detected the better. It could save your life.”

Every year, more than 3,200 women in the UK are diagnosed with cervical cancer, with around 850 deaths.

Women aged 25-64 years who are 15 months overdue for a check and live in parts of London with especially low take-up will be targeted for the checks.

Those who attend a GP appointment for another reason and are at least six months overdue a test may also be offered a home kit.

All those offered home tests will be able to access a video explaining how to carry it out.

The YouScreen trial is being run by NHS England, Public Health England, and King’s College London.

Dr Anita Lim, from King’s College London, who is leading the study, said: “Self-sampling is a game-changer for cervical screening. We know many women aren't coming forward for screening and almost half of women in some parts of London aren't up to date with their cervical screening.

She said: “It's an intimate procedure and a variety of barriers can stop people from attending, even though it can be a life-saving test. This simple and convenient swab means it can be done in the privacy and comfort of your own home.

Alexandra Lawrence, consultant gynaecological oncologist at the Royal London Hospital, said: “During the Covid-19 pandemic, many patients have been reluctant to go to their GP surgery for a screening appointment.

"As well as measures to improve confidence amongst patients to attend NHS premises for screening, I hope the YouScreen study will also be part of the solution to ensuring that potential cancers are prevented.”

Kate Sanger, head of policy and communications, Jo’s Cervical Cancer Trust, said she hoped the pilot scheme would result in changes that save lives.

She said: “Self-sampling removes so many of the challenges to cervical screening and through our research we know it is very much wanted by women.”

Ruth Stubbs, National Cervical Screening Programme manager, PHE, said: “This YouScreen study is the first step in getting closer to HPV self-sampling at home for women across England. London has the lowest cervical screening coverage in the country and is ideal for testing this study.”

