NHS Trust that treated Nottingham killer to be reviewed to give victims’ families answers

Victoria Atkins, the Health Secretary, has ordered the review following the tragic events in Nottingham last summer - Shutterstock /Tolga Akmen

A special review has been ordered into the NHS Trust in Nottingham where Valdo Calocane was treated before he stabbed three people to death.

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) will have until March to report back on the conduct of the Nottinghamshire Healthcare Foundation Trust, in the hope of providing further answers for the grieving families of Calocane’s three victims.

The 32-year-old stabbed to death Nottingham University students Barnaby Webber and Grace O’Malley-Kumar before killing school caretaker Ian Coates in a knife rampage in the city on June 13 last year.

Emma Webber, Barnaby’s mother, has called for a public inquiry into the killings, after it emerged Calocane had been sectioned four times since May 2020, but discharged on each occasion.

The former engineering student had not been taking his anti-psychotic medication and had a warrant out for his arrest after attacking a police officer.

Ian Coates, Barnaby Webber and Grace O'Malley-Kumar were all stabbed to death by Calocane last June

Last week a judge ordered that Calocane should be detained indefinitely at a high-security hospital after the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) accepted a plea of manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility.

Victoria Atkins, the Health and Social Care Secretary, has now ordered the CQC to investigate the case, alongside the Independent Mental Health Homicide Review commissioned by NHS England.

Inspectors will have access to all witness statements and oral evidence regarding health services which were called during the criminal trial and will have just a few weeks to complete their initial report.

The CQC review will be asked to look at wider issues within mental healthcare provision in Nottinghamshire, with particular focus on patient and public safety.

Announcing the urgent review, Ms Atkins said: “My thoughts remain with the families and friends of Barnaby, Grace, and Ian, who lost their lives in such a tragic, cruel and barbaric way.

“It is crucial that our mental health services ensure both the care of patients and the safety of the public.”

‘I hope the review provides much-needed answers’

Chris Dzikiti, director of mental health at the CQC, said: “We will conduct a rapid review into mental health services in Nottingham to understand whether there are any practical actions which can be taken to improve the quality of services and ensure people receive safe and effective care.

“We will begin this work immediately, aiming to report to the Secretary of State before the end of March.”

Claire Murdoch, NHS national mental health director said: “The killings of Barnaby Webber, Grace O’Malley-Kumar, and Ian Coates are devastating, and my thoughts are with their families who have suffered unimaginable loss.

“It is essential that there is a thorough review that looks into all agencies involved, and to ensure appropriate action is taken. NHS England is commissioning an independent investigation into the case, and we will cooperate fully with the Government’s review of the trust’s mental health services, while continuing to provide the trust with intensive support to protect patient safety in partnership with the CQC.

“I hope the review provides the families and public with some much-needed answers, and that it helps the Trust to improve the standard of mental health care in Nottinghamshire.”

There are also urgent questions over the police’s handling of the Calocane case after it was revealed he had been on the run for several months after failing to appear in court to face charges over assaulting a police officer in Nottingham.

The police, seen here arresting Calocane after the attacks, had a warrant out for his arrest after attacking a police officer

Assistant Chief Constable Rob Griffin, of Nottinghamshire Police, has admitted more could have been done to locate Calocane before he carried out the killings.

After the sentencing, Mrs Webber accused the force of having “blood on its hands” saying: “If you had just done your jobs properly there’s a very good chance my beautiful boy would be alive today.”

It has now also emerged that just weeks before the stabbings Calocane attacked two security guards at a warehouse where he was working in Leicestershire.

Police were called to the incident but he had left the scene by the time they arrived and was never arrested.