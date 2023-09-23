NHS Trusts still push women to have natural births despite maternity scandals

Hospitals are still promoting a “natural birth is best” philosophy – despite a succession of maternity scandals highlighting the dangers of the approach.

A Telegraph investigation has found a number of trusts continuing to push women towards “normal” births – meaning that caesarean sections and other interventions are discouraged.

On Saturday, the Health Secretary has expressed concern about the revelation, vowing to raise the matter with senior officials.

Guidelines for the NHS make it categorically clear that a woman seeking a caesarean section should be supported in her choice, after “an informed discussion about the options”.

Maternity services were last year warned by health chiefs to take care in the language they used, amid concern about “bias” towards natural births.

The warning from maternity officials followed concern that women were being left in pain and fear, with their preferences routinely ignored.

Trusts boast of natural birth

The Telegraph has found trusts across the country boasting about the way they promote natural birth, while internal hospital policy documents reveal a reluctance to perform caesarean sections.

The findings come 18 months after Dame Donna Ockenden published a scathing report into maternity care at Shrewsbury and Telford NHS Trust, which warned that a focus on natural birth put women in danger. Her review found more than 200 babies and 12 mothers might have survived if not for the poor care they received. In 2015, an investigation into University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation trust found that an “overzealous” pursuit of normal childbirth “at any cost” had contributed to the deaths of 11 babies.

Examples identified by The Telegraph include:

East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust’s internal policy document issued in September 2022 states: “East and North Hertfordshire Maternity Service promotes a culture of normality and focuses on keeping pregnancy and birth normal for all low risk women.”

Bolton NHS Foundation Trust’s website says it offers “great facilities, pride ourselves on the individual care and attention each woman and family receives and we promote a philosophy of normal and natural labour and childbirth and midwives support women to achieve this”.

County Durham and Darlington NHS Foundation Trust’s website states: “Our vision is to provide care that is centred on your individual needs, and to support you to achieve as normal a pregnancy and childbirth experience as possible.”

Macclesfield Hospital (East Cheshire NHS Trust) states on its website: “Our team believes in the importance of promoting normality in pregnancy, labour, and the postnatal period, the service will strive to maximise continuity of carer and one-to-one midwifery care throughout labour.”

Surrey and Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust’s website states: “We would only advise that you choose to give birth by planned caesarean if we have identified a risk for you or your baby in awaiting spontaneous vaginal birth… for the majority of women they are not the safest mode of birth due to increased risk of heavy bleeding at birth and common complications of post-operative recovery.”

Luton and Dunstable University Hospital actively encourages “women who have a straightforward pregnancy… to have their baby at home in familiar surroundings or in the Midwife Led Birth Unit” only recommending a hospital delivery suite “for women who have a medical problem, complication of pregnancy or have experienced a complication in a previous pregnancy”.

An internal document from Mid and South Essex NHS Foundation Trust states: “The Trust does not support caesarean section on maternal request”, while another claims: “Maternity services throughout the UK are aiming to increase the normal birth rate towards a realistic objective of 60 per cent”.

Barnsley Hospital NHS Foundation Trust’s public board papers from August 2023 show it still operates a target “normal birth” rate of at least 58 per cent.

In 2017, the Royal College of Midwives (RCM) dropped its “normal births” campaign and abandoned use of the term altogether. It followed warnings from safety experts that a “cult-like fixation” on “normal birth” was fuelling catastrophic errors and record negligence claims, with doctors kept out of the delivery room even when they were needed.

In February last year, NHS England instructed hospitals to stop attempting to hit low total caesarean-section targets.

This reversed advice from the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists from 2012 which said a 20 per cent rate of caesarean sections was “achievable and sustainable” and told every hospital to have an “action plan for increasing its normal birth rate”.

NHS England issued the orders because it was “concerned by the potential for services to pursue targets that may be clinically inappropriate and unsafe in individual cases”.

Guidelines from National Institute for Health and Care Excellence state that a woman’s request for a caesarean section should be supported following “an informed discussion about the options for birth”.

‘Women’s choices must be listened to’

Steve Barclay, the Health Secretary, said: “Women need to feel reassured their wishes are being respected and listened to when giving birth.

“The NHS has published guidance which makes clear women’s choices must be listened to, and its Three Year Delivery Plan outlines that personalised care is at the core of maternity services.

“Despite this, some maternity centres are not adhering to the guidance and I am speaking with NHS leaders to ensure all trusts understand that the type of birth a woman has must reflect what she decides, wherever possible.”

Woman's plea for caesarean section ignored

James Titcombe, patient safety campaigner and father of Joshua Titcombe, who died as a result of poor maternity care in 2008 at Furness General Hospital, in the Morecambe Bay scandal, said: “It’s appalling that in 2023, some maternity services are still promoting an approach that has been shown time and time again to compromise safe maternity care – using language that women had said they find judgemental and stigmatising.

“We need maternity services where every member of the maternity team – midwives and doctors – work together in partnership with women and families, to prioritise safe and personal care – where the focus is on safe outcomes rather than achieving one specific kind of delivery,” he said.

Professor Asma Khalil, consultant obstetrician and vice president of the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (RCOG), said: “The RCOG does not promote one form of birth over another. Women should be supported to make an informed decision about how they want to give birth, including a discussion on the risks and benefits of both vaginal and caesarean births. The safety and care of the woman and baby during pregnancy, labour and birth should always be the main focus.”

‘Every woman is different’

In 2017, the Royal College of Midwives (RCM) formally abandoned its normal birth campaign, deleting advice such as “top 10 tips for a normal birth” from its website.

When the Ockenden review was published the RCM said it had “already apologised if any advice we have given to our members as part of the Campaign for Normal Birth, which was suspended in 2014 led to delays to care which may have caused harm”.

On Saturday, Gill Walton, the chief executive of RCM, said: “Every woman should be supported to have the healthiest and safest pregnancy, labour and birth.

“The relationship between a woman and her midwife is a partnership, with the midwife there to advocate for the woman and to support her to make informed choices about her care, including the best options around labour and birth. Midwives will discuss different birth options, outlining the risks and benefits of these for the woman. There is no ‘one size fits all’: every woman is different, with different needs, but all will be supported by her midwife.”

East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust apologised for its use of “inappropriate” language, which it noted had been linked to adverse events for mothers and babies, and said it would be revised. Surrey and Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust said it was updating its web pages to reflect a policy giving women genuine choice.

Mid and South Essex NHS Foundation Trust said its policy had been updated to no longer reference a preference for natural births, with women’s choice respected.

Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Luton and Dunstable University Hospital, said its policy was to ensure women were able to make an informed choice, and said the statement on its website would be changed to reflect this.

Barnsley Hospital NHS Foundation trust said it was not working to achieve a target to cut caesarean rates and had removed references to this from its board paper.

Dr Matthew Jolly, national clinical director for Maternity and Women’s Health, said: “The NHS has a duty to provide safe and personalised care to women and families according to best practice guidance and informed by evidence, and it is a fundamental requirement of maternity teams to inform and listen to every woman, respect their views and help them to achieve the type of birth they would like.

“Last year we wrote to NHS Trusts and maternity services to remind them of the importance of ensuring that language used across maternity service job adverts and materials is consistent and does not suggest bias toward one mode of birth.”

