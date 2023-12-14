NHS waiting lists fall for first time in decade

The falls are amid fears that patients are dying before getting treatment

NHS waiting lists have fallen amid fears that patients are dying before getting treatment.

The waiting list for appointments fell by 65,000 in October, from a record-high of 7.77 million the previous month, to 7.71 million.

It is the most, outside of a three-month period at the start of the pandemic, that the backlog has reduced in a single month since December 2011.

Backlog causing increase in excess deaths

Experts have said they fear the backlog is causing an increase in excess deaths. There were an extra 28,000 deaths in the UK during the first six months of 2023, compared with the previous five years, a study published in The Lancet found.

Excess deaths are now disproportionately affecting middle-aged men and women between 50 and 64 years old.

Analysis by The Daily Telegraph has revealed that the cardiac waiting list has risen by 18 per cent in a year, while the fastest growing cause of excess death this year has been heart failure, which is 16 per cent above the average.

Third of patients waiting more than 18 weeks

Around a third of patients waiting for life-saving cardiothoracic surgery, such as valve or artery bypass surgery, are waiting more than 18 weeks.

Prof Carl Heneghan said it was an example of “considerable concern” and that waits were “not acceptable”.

“That’s the sort of area where it’s clear that people will die on the waiting list,” he told The Telegraph.

He added: “More problems will come through while on the waiting list and some people will be dying. It could account for why some of the waiting lists are coming down.”

Concerning

Dr Steve Taylor, GP and spokesman for Doctors’ Association UK, said the increase in excess among “relatively young patients” was concerning and that “many of these seem to be cardiac”.

“Waiting times for even urgent Rapid Access Chest Pain Clinics, which pre-pandemic were two to three weeks, are now months or even a year in some places,” he said.

The backlog for respiratory medicine is up 24.1 per cent in 12 months and extra deaths caused by acute respiratory infections are up by 8 per cent this year, compared with the previous five.

Analysis by Labour revealed 120,000 patients may have died in 2022 while on an NHS waiting list, based on Freedom of Information requests.

Likely people died on waiting list

A source familiar with NHS hospital waiting list management systems said it was likely there were people who had died still on the waiting list, owing to booking systems requiring staff to access patient records before an alert signifies that they are deceased.

Dr Charles Levinson, medical director at DoctorCall, said: “Thousands of these unexpected fatalities took place in people’s own homes, where it’s likely in many cases the patient did not receive the medical care that was needed.”

The NHS in England said there were 6.44 million people waiting for 7.71 million appointments and that it had treated 1.55 million people in October.

Prof Sir Stephen Powis, NHS national medical director, said: “With the overall waiting list for elective care coming down, ambulance response times faster than both last month and the same time last year, as well as hundreds of new staff joining the emergency care workforce ahead of winter, this progress is excellent.”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.