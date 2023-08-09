NHTSA Investigates 1.1 Million RAM Pickups for Steering Issue

Stellantis

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and the Office of Defects Investigation opened a probe into Stellantis on August 4 in relation to potential power steering problems impacting 2013 through 2016 model year Ram 1500 pickups. Over 1.1 million pickups are suspected to be impacted by the federal regulator’s investigation.

According to filings with NHTSA, Ram has received at least 380 reports of power-steering issues from owners of the aforementioned 2013-2016 Ram 1500 models. Some of these reports suggest only a partial loss of the steering assist, while others have reported complete loss of power steering. Ram is also aware of three accidents that have taken place as a result of this steering fault, but thankfully there have been no injuries associated with those incidents.

This is not the first time that Ram pickups from this generation have suffered steering issues. Back in 2016, FCA filed a recall campaign involving Ram 1500 trucks built between 2015 and 2016. The impacted trucks featured an electric power steering unit that utilized contaminated circuit boards, which could cause the steering system to short circuit and fail. Only 440 pickups were included in that prior recall notice issued by NHTSA, which saw the vehicles receive new power steering components. It’s important to note that the prior recall has not been expanded following these additional incidents, but it will serve as a launching point for the current investigation. A recall query has been opened by the federal investigators, which will see the recall reopened if the same contamination issue is to blame.

Ram isn’t the only leader in the truck segment to face scrutiny from NHTSA as of late. Ford is on track to become the most recalled automaker for a second year running, largely helped along by the F-150. Back in July, Ford issued a recall for just under a 900,000 pickup trucks in relation to their electronic parking-brake system.

