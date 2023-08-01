NHTSA Opens Probe Into Tesla Over Alleged Steering Fault

Tesla

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) announced Tuesday that an investigation has been opened into some 280,000 new Tesla Model 3 and Model Y vehicles. The preliminary investigation is centered around customer reports involving a loss of steering control.

NHTSA’s Office of Defects Investigation has opened a preliminary investigation into the Tesla products following 12 owner reports of power steering loss, resulting in a reduced ability to control the vehicle. All of these reports have involved vehicles from the 2023 model year. Five of the reports state that the owners were completely unable to steer their vehicle once the fault took place, while seven others required a significant increase in steering effort.

One of the complaints involving a Tesla Model Y suggests there might be a known issue with the vehicle's steering rack. The owner in question allegedly had their steering wheel jerk to the right with a loud thud while in a parking lot, which was accompanied by a “power steering disabled” message on the infotainment screen. The car apparently became difficult to steer, with a power cycle of the vehicle unable to remedy the situation. According to the customer complaint, Tesla confirmed to the owner that the steering rack might have to be replaced entirely, and that this was a known issue within the company. The ODI report confirms that the vehicle was less than a month old at the time of the incident, and had covered just 800 miles. According to Reuters, another Tesla Model 3 lost the ability to steer their car entirely, resulting in the driver skidding off the road before coming into contact with a tree.

This preliminary investigation is not a recall, but is the first step toward that process if one were to be issued. NHTSA will first seek to determine whether or not this steering issue poses a safety risk to Tesla owners and other motorists at large, at which point the investigation can be upgraded to an engineering analysis. If the safety risk is deemed unreasonable, a recall will later be issued.

