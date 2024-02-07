NI Children's Hospice: Department to urgently look at planned cuts

The Department of Heath is to "look urgently" at planned cuts to services at the Northern Ireland Children's Hospice.

The hospice had said it would reduce bed capacity due to funding cuts.

The hospice is a local charity that provides specialist palliative care for more than 350 babies, children, and their families each year.

Heath Minister Robin Swann said he would like to determine the best way forward before the end of the week.

He said officials would "look urgently at the issues raised, engage with the Hospice and to provide a clear evidence base".

Families who use the Northern Ireland Children's Hospice called for MLAs to intervene in the situation.

'Godsend to families'

Stephen Knox, whose son Oscar Knox died almost 10 years ago after a two-year battle with cancer, said the news of cuts was "very disappointing".

He said it made all the difference to his family when Oscar was sick.

"It's an amazing facility - the last thing you want to hear, if you're in that position where your child is terminally ill, you might think a children's hospice sounds horrendous, but it's not.

"It's colourful, bright, airy and the staff are so welcoming," he told Good Morning Ulster.

"There's so much for kids to do there - soft play, arts, games, fancy dress. I remember them driving up and down the corridors in little cars.

"They just love it and Oscar and his friends called it the holiday house.

"The work they do is phenomenal.

"It was like weight was lifted off your shoulders," he said.

"It's great to see Stormont back and I know they have so many people to please but the hospice work is so vital. No-one wants to think of their child dying but the hospice is a godsend to families," he said.

The organisation said it was consulting with families and staff who may be impacted.

Analysis box by Marie Louise Connolly, NI health correspondent

Only two days into the job and the new health minister is faced with an emotive story triggered by funding cuts.

The problem facing Robin Swann is that there are dozens of other similar stories out there that all need funding.

Behind every story there is a plea for families and staff for their service to be saved.

It is real life and a legitimate call for help.

The problem is the coffers cupboard in the Department of Health is pretty bare.

Acting director Grace Stewart said she profoundly regrets the reduction which was led by the need to ensure "the long-term sustainability" of the service.

"Given the loss of government funding for one of our beds, our intention is to run six beds Monday to Friday and three beds Saturday and Sunday: this is a change from our seven-beds, seven-nights model," she said.

"Despite these challenges, our unwavering commitment to supporting children and their families remains."

NI Children's Hospice is the only service of its kind in Northern Ireland and requires more than £20m annually to provide the service.

According to the charity, the majority of its funding comes from the "generosity and kindness of the local community".

The department said it "recognised the vital role of hospices and has consistently resourced them to help deliver the critical services they provide".