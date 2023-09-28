New NI laws grant anonymity to sex offence suspects until charged

New laws granting anonymity to people suspected of committing sexual offences until they are charged have come into force in Northern Ireland - Pranithan Chorruangsak/iStockphoto

Suspected sex offenders in Northern Ireland will be offered anonymity until they are charged under new laws that also ban the public from attending serious sexual offences trials.

Suspects not charged will have anonymity for their lifetime and for 25 years after their death, which is a first in the UK.

Lifelong anonymity for victims of sexual offending will also be extended until 25 years after the victim has died.

Nothing can be published which leads to the identification of a victim of a sexual offence, or a suspect in a sexual offence case. Those who breach the anonymity provisions face up to six months’ imprisonment.

The new laws, which have entered into force, implement recommendations made by retired senior judge Sir John Gillen.

His review was commissioned after the high-profile rape trial and 2016 acquittal of two former Ulster rugby players called Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding.

The changes mean access to Crown Court cases of sexual offences would be restricted to people directly involved in the proceedings and “bona fide” journalists.

The alleged victim and the accused will be able to nominate one friend or relative to attend the trial.

‘Utter humiliation... of a packed courtroom’

Sir John said the ban on members of the public attending trials would encourage more victims to come forward.

He added that the prospect of a trial in a packed courtroom was a factor in deterring victims of serious sexual attacks from engaging with the criminal justice system.

“One of the most unforgiving consequences of a complainant coming forward in a serious sexual offence has been the utter humiliation of being obliged to recite the most intimate and distressing details of their experiences before, potentially, a packed courtroom,” he said.

“That particular fear has now been removed,” he added.

‘Progressive changes’

Sir John said that the legislation builds on “progressive changes” already implemented by the department, including the provision of independent sexual offences legal advisers for all complainants, remote evidence centres and fast-tracking for cases involving children.

Richard Pengelly, permanent secretary at the Department of Justice, said: “I hope that all these measures will enable victims to have greater confidence in the criminal justice system and that, rather than suffer in silence, they will feel able to report when they have been the victim of a sexual offence, knowing that these further protections are in place.”

