New NI livestock records system causing 'stress' for farmers

Farmers and vets say a new IT system for traceability in the agri-food sector is not working properly and is creating stress for users.

The Northern Ireland Food Animal Information System (NIFAIS) went live last September, years behind schedule and millions of pounds over budget.

It replaced a system which operated for more than 15 years beyond its contract.

The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs said it wanted to ensure issues are addressed.

Traceability systems are designed to facilitate trade and give guarantees on food safety and animal health.

They are a critical part of Northern Ireland's agri-food industry.

But farmers have struggled to use the new system.

John McLenaghan said there are a "myriad" of problems

The Ulster Farmers' Union said it had been contacted by members concerned about not being able to complete everyday tasks and who feared being penalised for potentially missing regulatory deadlines.

Its deputy president, John McLenaghan, said they were frustrated.

'Extremely slow to upload data'

"One day it might be working okay, and you could register a calf, the next day you go on to do a similar thing and you're just not able to get on," he told BBC News NI.

"It's anything from registering calves to breed-specific schemes to getting stock numbers to do nitrates figures, being at a factory with cattle on a trailer and not being able to offload them, waiting hours for the IT stuff to sort it out and get them off-loaded - it's a myriad of things."

Vet Phil Walsh said there has been no training for the new system

Vets too have had problems with it.

"It's extremely slow to upload data," said Phil Walsh, from the Association of Veterinary Surgeons Practising in Northern Ireland.

"[It's] slow to download data, difficult to process things that we processed previously," he said.

"And the biggest problem is that none of us have had training in the new system.

"So we're sort of finding our own way and that can be quite difficult," he added.

In a statement, the department (Daera) said the team behind the new system recently met private vets and were working through a list of the issues they had raised.

"Any farmers experiencing difficulties should contact their local Daera direct office, as there are no known issues preventing farmers using NIFAIS providing they are correctly set up.

"Daera is also in regular discussion with markets and meat plants to advise on any issues arising."

Analysis: An outdated system

The systems are designed to give guarantees on food safety and animal health

Traceability plays an important role in food security and the standard set in Northern Ireland has helped secure low-BSE-risk status for the region.

The Animal and Public Health Information System (APHIS), the predecessor to NIFAIS, was regarded as a world leader, offering traceability throughout the supply chain.

But in the world of technology, it had become dated.

A group was set up to explore a replacement, but the path was fraught.

Now, both vets and farmers say they want a system that they can use with the same ease they had grown accustomed to with APHIS.