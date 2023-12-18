NI talks: DUP 'rules out' pre-Christmas Stormont deal

The BBC understands the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) has ruled out the prospect of a deal to restore devolution before Christmas.

The government wanted a speaker elected to Stormont and an executive formed before parlimentary recess this week.

But it is understood the DUP position is that the process is not yet complete therefore there can be no deal before Christmas.

A party spokesperson said: "The DUP is condition-lead not calendar-led."

It's also understood the party's MLAs are not meeting later as they normally do on Mondays.

Talks about a financial deal should Stormont return are due to resume at Hillsborough later.