NI weather: Heavy rain expected with yellow weather warnings

The weather warning will be in place until the early hours of Thursday morning

A number of weather warnings for unsettled conditions have been issued for Northern Ireland.

As milder air moves in, very wet and windy weather will accompany it.

A yellow weather warning is in place for Northern Ireland through Thursday for heavy rain.

The Met Office is warning of up to 30mm of rain falling in some places, possibly reaching up to 60mm or more over hills and mountains.

This could lead to flooding of some homes and businesses as well as travel disruptions.

The rainfall warning comes into effect at 10:00 on Thursday and follows a separate weather warning, also for rain, that was in place overnight on Wednesday until 04:00.

This warning has been issued mainly for counties Antrim, Armagh, and Down.

Yellow weather warning issued



Rain across parts of Northern Ireland



Thursday 1000 – 1600



Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs



— Met Office (@metoffice) December 6, 2023

The Met Office is warning of a further heavy spell of rain with up to 30mm falling in places and up to 40 to 50mm over the hills and mountains.

In the Republic of Ireland, weather warnings have been issued for strong winds on Wednesday toward the south and west coasts.

A rainfall warning has also been issued for seven counties on Wednesday, lasting until Thursday afternoon.

The unsettled weather marks the end of a cold snap that has been gripping Northern Ireland over the past week.

Milder conditions can be expected both by day and by night in the coming week.