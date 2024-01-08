NI Weather: Ice warning issued for parts of Northern Ireland

The Met Office has warned of potentially difficult travelling conditions from icy patches on some untreated roads (Stock image)

A yellow weather warning for ice has been issued for some parts of Northern Ireland on Monday morning.

The warning covers large parts of counties Armagh and Down and is in place until 10:00 GMT.

The Met Office has warned of potentially difficult travelling conditions caused by icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.

Police have urged road users to exercise caution.

"Stick to main, gritted roads when possible. Slow down, and increase your braking distance from the vehicle in front," a spokeswoman for the Police Service of Northern Ireland said.

⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued ⚠️



Ice across parts of Northern Ireland



Monday 0500 – 1000



Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs



Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/Z12kRRQtIf — Met Office (@metoffice) January 8, 2024

The Bettys Hill Road in Newry is impassable due to ice, police have said.

The Lisleen Road South in Comber is also closed due to ice, with officers in attendance at a crash in the area.

St Mary's High School, Our Lady's Grammar School, and Ballyholland Primary School in Newry are closed, with some other schools in the area not opening until 10:00.

The Department for Infrastructure said a gritter had crashed into parked vehicles due to black ice between the Forkhill Roundabout and Meigh village in County Armagh.

The department said gritting in this area was incomplete while a replacement gritter was seconded in to finish the grit.

The department also advised that the Castlewellan-Kilkeel route needed to be retreated due to a broken-down gritter and rain wash-off.

Translink has said some Ulsterbus services from the Armagh depot would not be operating due to severe frost and ungritted country roads.

It also advised passengers to be aware of icy train platforms, particularly at halts between Lisburn and Belfast.

In the Republic of Ireland, Met Éireann have issued a status yellow for ice and fog for the entire country for Monday morning.

This warning is also in place until 10:00.