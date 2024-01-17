NI weather: Ice warning as temperatures set to plummet

Possible disruption because of ice can be expected across Northern Ireland on Tuesday night as temperatures plummet below freezing.

It follows wintry conditions on Tuesday which saw 9cm (3.5in) of snow falling at Lough Fea in County Tyrone.

Travel delays and school closures were also caused by the poor weather.

On Tuesday morning, Translink said its Ulsterbus and Metro services were experiencing delays and disruption and a number of roads were closed.

Ice is expected to form in untreated areas quite quickly on Tuesday with overnight temperatures falling as low as -4 or -5C.

A Met Office warning for ice and snow for all of Northern Ireland is in place all day on Wednesday.

The Met Office is warning of frequent snow showers being brought in on northerly winds throughout the day.

The showers will be hit and miss with the heaviest likely over hills and mountains.

Several centimetres of snow can be expected where the showers hit towards the north coast, with more expected over higher ground.

One or two centimetres of snow can be expected where showers reach further inland.

Wednesday will also be a bitterly cold day with temperatures struggling to just 1C or 2C for many places.

More snow showers and icy conditions are also forecast for Thursday.

A further weather warning has been issued for the whole day for most of Northern Ireland.

A few centimetres of snow can be expected where showers hit on Thursday, with more affected areas getting between 10-15CM.

Weather warnings have also been issued across parts of Great Britain in the coming days.

In the Republic of Ireland, warnings for ice and low temperatures have been issued as well as an advisory for winter weather until noon on Friday.

Tuesday school closures due to adverse weather:

St Anne's Primary School, Belfast, Kingsway, BT10 0LF

Rathmore Grammar School, Belfast, BT10 0LF

Straid Primary School, 3 Irish Hill Road, Ballyclare BT39 9NQ

Many will not be even attempting to move their cars until the snow dies away

Hazelbank Primary School, 20 Hazelbank Road, Ballymena BT42 4LP

Ballymacward Primary School, 22 Rock Road, Lisburn BT28 3SU

Churchtown Primary School, 36 Muff Road, Cookstown BT80 9XA