NI weather: Met Office issues wind warning with heavy rain also forecast

Strong winds could bring disruption to transport and infrastructure across Northern Ireland later on Thursday.

The Met Office has issued a severe wind warning from 15:00 GMT on Thursday afternoon until 03:00 on Friday.

The organisation has warned of widespread gusts up to 80km/h (50 mph), with gusts up to 115km/h (70 mph) expected in exposed coasts and hills.

Some heavy and blustery showers are also forecast, which could cause difficult driving conditions.

Large coastal waves could also bring some damage and disruption.

A severe wind warning has also been issued across the Republic until 02:00 GMT on Friday morning.

Met Éireann has warned of possible power outages, travel disruption, and downed trees.

A rain warning has also been issued across Donegal with some flooding expected today and tonight.