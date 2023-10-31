NI weather: Newry businesses hit by flooding ahead of Storm Ciarán

Shops and businesses in Newry city centre have been damaged after heavy rain caused extensive flooding in counties Down, Armagh and Antrim.

Newry Canal burst its banks overnight, flooding parts of the city centre, including Sugar Island, Kildare Street, Canal Quay and part of Bridge Street.

Some roads are also impassable in parts of Killowen, Camlough, Moira, Ballynahinch, Bangor and Helen's Bay.

It followed an amber weather warning for rain issued on Monday.

On Tuesday morning, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) advised members of the public "to avoid Newry city entre as it is experiencing unprecedented levels of flooding due to the canal bursting its banks overnight".

A driver got into difficulty in Richhill, County Armagh

Killowen, County Down, recorded 75.4mm of rain between 09:00 GMT on Monday and 09:00 on Tuesday, the wettest climate day on record for that station since data was first collected in 1997.

The wettest day on record for Northern Ireland was 31 October 1968 when 158.9mm fell at Tollymore Forest, County Down.

Kilkeel Harbour this morning.



A flow coming down the river that has never been seen before, resulting in boats destroyed, and others being sunk. #Kilkeel #StormCiaran pic.twitter.com/YueAawQznA — Richard Mckee (@mckee1690) October 31, 2023

Sandbags were laid along the banks of the Clanrye River in Newry on Monday night as staff from the council and various government agencies tried to protect city centre properties.

Shortly before midnight, Stormont's Department for Infrastructure tweeted that it was a "well co-ordinated multi-agency response".

However, the workers could not keep floodwater from Newry Canal away from nearby businesses along Sugarhouse Quay and Canal Quay.

'Unbelievable'

The area in front of Newry City Hall, including Kildare Street, was also flooded.

Businessman Eamonn Connolly, manager of Newry's Business Improvement District (BID) organisation, was in the city centre overnight and witnessed the flooding.

"It's unbelievable," he told BBC News NI, saying he had never seen the water levels so high.

He said business owners whose properties have been damaged cannot yet access their premises.

Mr Connolly added that there is concern that there could be worse to come because of the high tide expected again around noon.

"There are a couple of walls in the city that look close to being breached," he said, adding that the Clanrye River appeared to be about 2ft (61cm) from the top of the bridge which houses Newry City Hall.

Mr Connolly said there are other businesses which have not yet been flooded but look to be at risk, so those owners have been advised to move stock and equipment if they can.

He added the BID group has paid for sandbags and canoes in the hope that they can help businesses, but they need clearance from the authorities before they can be used.

'A nightmare'

Newry and Armagh councillor Oonagh Magennis said that severe flooding was "causing havoc throughout the area", including Camlough village in south Armagh.

Video footage on social media shows flooding in the forecourt of Camlough's biggest shop and petrol station.

https://www.facebook.com/oonagh.magennis.7/videos/345667234516820/

"It's a nightmare," Ms Magennis told BBC News NI, adding that many roads across south Armagh are badly affected.

Gary Quinn, director of rivers operations at the Department for Infrastructure, said it had been a long and difficult night but authorities had been well prepared.

However, he told the BBC's Good Morning Ulster programme the coming days were due to be a "very difficult period" as more rain is forecast.

"We're not through the worst of it just yet," he said.

"There is potential for further impacts in Newry and across Northern Ireland - ground water levels are heavily saturated and river levels are at an all-time high."