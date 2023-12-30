NI weather: Strong winds and heavy rain as weather alert ends

The heavy rain on Saturday was likely to cause flooding and transport disruption, the Met Office said

A yellow weather warning which brought strong winds and heavy rain to Northern Ireland has ended.

Low pressure moving in from the Atlantic brought widespread and heavy rain on Saturday morning.

Up to 25mm of rain was expected to fall in just a few hours on already very saturated ground.

A Met Office yellow weather warning was in place across Northern Ireland until 11:00 GMT.

Very strong winds accompanied the rain, with coastal gusts of up to 60mph (96km/h) in more exposed areas.

Inland areas experienced gusts of up to 50mph (80km/h).

Wind warnings

Disruption and travel delays were also expected across parts of the Republic of Ireland.

Irish weather service Met Éireann issued yellow wind warnings for eight counties along the west and south coasts for Saturday and Sunday.

The organisation is warning of surface flooding, large coastal waves and loose debris.