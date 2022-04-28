Niagara Academy teacher's aide charged

Apr. 28—A teacher's aide at Niagara Academy has been arrested following reports of unwanted sexual contact with two male students, according to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office.

Melissa Demmin, 33, of Pendleton, was charged with one count of third-degree criminal sexual act on Wednesday.

A sheriff's deputy assigned as the school resource officer received a report from Niagara Academy alleging that Demmin had engaged in unwanted sexual contact with two male students sometime this year. After an investigation by the sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Bureau, Demmin was charged and transported to the Niagara County Correctional Facility, where she was arraigned.

Orleans Niagara BOCES is cooperating with the investigation, the sheriff's office said.