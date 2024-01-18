Niagara County avoids worst of the lake effect snow Wednesday

Jan. 18—While Lockport issued a travel advisory and North Tonawanda declared a travel ban and state of emergency Wednesday, the second major lake-effect snow event hitting the Buffalo region in less than a week didn't impact much of Niagara County.

A lake effect snow band moving between Buffalo and points south on Wednesday stretched into Niagara County for a time. A Winter Weather Advisory was in effect for the county until 7 p.m. Wednesday.

At 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, North Tonawanda officials issued a travel ban and state of emergency with lake effect snow falling in the city. The city later moved to a travel advisory that is in effect until noon today.

In Lockport, a travel advisory was issued within the city through 6 a.m. today. People were advised to avoid unnecessary travel whenever possible. Police Chief Steven K. Abbott said travel could be difficult due to icy conditions, freezing temperatures and forecasted high winds.

Mayor Robert Restaino said Niagara Falls streets were largely clear when the lake effect snow band that formed south of Buffalo Tuesday night moved north into Niagara County during the late morning Wednesday and no official action was taken. The mayor said the city experienced about three hours of mostly "fluffy" lake effect snow that accumulated about 2 to 3 inches.

Restaino said city snow removal crews were back on the streets by mid-afternoon and had cleared main and secondary streets by early Wednesday evening.

"We'll have six drivers working overnight to make sure we're ready for what we expect will be steady snowfall for the next two days " the mayor said.

Restaino said the city is exploring the possible use of private snow removal contractors if more plow drivers should be needed.

Falls police reported "assorted fender-bender accidents" but no major property damage from the weather events.

Among this storm's hardest hit areas of Western New York, as of Wednesday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service, was Lackawanna with 30.8 inches. Buffalo was dealing with nearly 23 inches of snow.

To the south of Niagara County, heavy lake-effect snow was predicted to move toward Buffalo today, dropping an additional 3 feet of snow in some areas through tonight. A Lake Effect Snow Warning is in effect until 7 p.m. today.

The lake-enhanced band could impact the southern edges of Niagara County. Non-lake effect snow showers are also expected, dropping 1 to 3 inches of snow.