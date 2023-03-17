Niagara County COs now armed with Narcan

Mar. 17—LOCKPORT — Narcan, the brand name of the opioid overdose reversing drug naloxone, is now on every correctional officer's belt at the Niagara County Jail.

Sheriff Michael J. Filicetti announced the new safeguard via press release Thursday.

"Since the beginning of the year we have experienced an uptick in the need for Narcan," Filicetti stated in the release. "Narcan has been available in the Correctional Facility for several years, but now the officers will have immediate access without having to wait for responding medical staff."

In a follow-up telephone interview, Filicetti said that the change was prompted by a "couple" of incidents at the jail in which correctional officers were potentially exposed to fentanyl. Jail administration "is always evaluating what it can do differently," he added.

"Fentanyl is in the community, so unfortunately it's in the jail as well. There has been fentanyl mixed with other drugs or just fentanyl. If it gets in here, we want to have a quicker response," Filicetti said.

Asked how illicit drugs get into a presumably secure facility, where body scanning and searching are routine, the sheriff pointed out limitations on security.

"With visiting, we're mandated by the state to allow for some physical contact, like an embrace at the beginning and ending of the visit. We have seen contraband getting in through that way," he said.

Another mode is inmates' mail. According to Filicetti, legal mail is considered privileged information and cannot be opened by jail staff without consent of the inmate. At times it has been found that the paper is soaked in K-2, another illegal drug, or suboxone, a drug used to help opioid addicts withdraw from heroin that is also used to get high.

"We've worked around (consent) by getting the inmate and bringing them to the copy machine, open the mail and then make a copy all in front of him," Filicetti said.