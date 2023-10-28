Niagara County Court jury begins deliberations in Falls murder and assault cases

Oct. 27—LOCKPORT — After five days of listening to testimony and viewing evidence, a Niagara County Court jury has begun deliberating the fate of Shaquan Gibson.

Prosecutors and the defense rested their cases Thursday afternoon and the jury began its deliberations late Friday afternoon, following closing arguments and instructions on the law from Niagara County Court Judge Caroline Wojtaszek.

They will resume deliberations on Monday morning.

Gibson, 47, an already convicted killer, is now accused of gunning down Cyjear Betton in the 600 block of Ninth Street on May 2, 2022. Prosecutors and police have also charged him in connection with a second shooting that took place moments after Betton's slaying, a few blocks away in the 700 block of Pine Avenue.

In January 2007, Gibson, who then went by the first name of Sean, was charged with second-degree murder and first-degree criminal use of a firearm in the slaying of Noah Willoughby, In that case, Gibson was accused of shooting and killing Willoughby in a Falls Street alley near a bar.

After taking a plea deal, then-Niagara County Court Judge Peter Broderick sentenced Gibson to 12 years behind bars in December of 2007 for what he called the "senseless killing" of Willoughby.

In prison, Sean Gibson changed his name to Shaquan and was released on parole on Jan. 24, 2019, after serving roughly 11 years of his 12-year sentence.

Gibson was charged in his current homicide case after Falls Police patrol officers had responded to a report of gunfire in the courtyard of an apartment complex on Ninth St., and eight minutes later, officers received a call for a possible second shooting victim in the 700 block of Pine Avenue.

Officers responding to the apartment complex found Betton, 24, of the Falls, lying in a doorway entrance to the building. Betton had suffered a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second shooting victim, a 26-year-old Falls man, was found suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to one of his legs at the Pine Avenue crime scene. He was rushed to the Erie County Medical Center in Buffalo, where he was treated for the wound.

The jury is weighing charges of second-degree murder, first-degree assault and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon in connection with the Betton killing and the Pine Avenue shooting. Gibson has pleaded not guilty to those charges.

Neither Falls Police detectives nor prosecutors have commented on a possible motive for the Pine Avenue shooting or the Betton homicide.