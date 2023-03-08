Niagara County DA warns of 'hardline' in cases involving high-speed chases

Rick Pfeiffer,, Lockport Union-Sun & Journal, N.Y.
·3 min read

Mar. 8—With local law enforcement sounding an alarm about a significant increase in high-speed chases, Niagara County's top prosecutor says his office will be taking a "hardline approach" with drivers who flee from police.

District Attorney Brian Seaman said that approach was on display last week in Lockport City Court. A Town of Royalton man, Antonio A. Amarena, pleaded guilty to the A misdemeanor charge of third-degree unlawfully fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle in connection with a Nov. 8 high-speed chase in the city.

Seaman said the penal law charge was the highest possible count that Amarena could have faced and could lead to a possible maximum sentence of a year in jail.

"Unlawfully fleeing a police officer is often the highest charge we have (in high-speed chases)," Seaman said. "And we're going to be taking a hard stance on that charge. We'll be endeavoring to convict defendants on this highest charge."

The DA said the increase in the frequency of high-speed chases across the county is "a flagrant disregard for public safety." He joined the county's top law enforcement officer, Sheriff Michael Filicetti, in decrying reckless behavior by drivers.

"High-speed chases put lives in danger, it's that simple," Seaman said. "My office takes these cases extremely seriously. We will be asking for jail time (in the Amarena case) and will seek the same in other cases where individuals flee from the police and recklessly put the public at risk."

Seaman said Niagara County is not the only jurisdiction plagued by high-speed chases. He noted that recent chases in Erie County have led to serious injuries and even deaths.

In a Feb. 27 chase, that went from Wheatfield into the Falls involving sheriff's deputies, Kevin M. King Jr., 30, of the Falls, sped through city streets before finally slamming into the wall of an apartment building at Cayuga Drive and Mang Avenue. Deputies said the force of the crash pushed the wall into a bedroom of an apartment in the building.

A male occupant, sleeping in the bedroom, was uninjured. The apartment building sustained structural damage.

Deputies said King told them he fled from an attempted traffic stop because he didn't have a valid driver's license. He now faces criminal charges of second-degree reckless endangerment, fourth-degree criminal mischief, second-degree obstructing governmental administration, resisting arrest and third-degree unlawfully fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle.

"It shouldn't take someone getting killed for us to realize how serious this problem is," Seaman said.

After the King incident, Filicetti said he believes more drivers are fleeing from police because they don't expect any consequences for their actions.

"Why not give it a run," the sheriff said. "Because you know you won't see the inside of a jail cell, even briefly. (Offenders) know they're just going to get an appearance ticket, so they'll take the risk."

Seaman echoed the sheriff's assessment.

"Unfortunately, our downstate lawmakers think that someone who leads police on a high-speed chase, imperiling the lives of countless others, should be released and handed an appearance ticket," the DA said. "I can't change that, but I can use the tools we have to try to bring some accountability back into our system."

