Niagara County to get new Family Court judgeship to help handle increasing caseload

Feb. 24—Niagara County will pick up a third Family Court judgeship in November, part of an effort to alleviate a backlog of cases in courts statewide.

Legislation to create the new judicial post here, and others statewide, was signed by Gov. Kathy Hochul in late December. All of the new judgeships are set to be filled in the November general election.

In a statement, released after she signed the legislation, Hochul said, "The backlog in our justice system denies New Yorkers the opportunity to have their day in court in a timely manner. This new law moves us closer to the fair and efficient court system New Yorkers deserve."

The law adds three new State Supreme Court justices across the state as well as additional judges in the criminal and civil courts of New York and Bronx counties. In addition to Niagara County's new Family Court seat, the legislation added similar posts in Erie, Albany, Chemung, Monroe, Oneida, Onondaga, St. Lawrence, Suffolk and Westchester counties.

New York experienced an explosion of backlogged cases throughout its court system in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic. An executive order by then-Governor Andrew Cuomo effectively shut down the state courts to limit person-to-person contact during the pandemic.

By March 2022, New York had more than 2.1 million pending cases in its courts. Since then, the number of pending cases has fallen to just over 1.3 million.

Changes brought on by the state's package of recently enacted justice reform laws, particularly the Raise the Age Act, have also led to sharp increases in Family Court caseloads.

The race to fill the new Niagara County Family Court seat has already started.

Wheatfield Town Justice Angela Stamm-Philipps has announced that she will be a candidate for the post. Stamm-Philipps was elected to the Wheatfield bench in 2018 and re-elected in 2022.

In addition to her seat in Wheatfield Town Court, Stamm-Philipps also currently sits as a Niagara County Family Court Support Magistrate, handling cases involving matters of child support, violations of child support orders, and paternity cases.

She has previously served as chief clerk of the Niagara County Surrogate's Court and as a Wheatfield town prosecutor and assistant Niagara County Social Services attorney.

"I've spent my 26-year legal career helping families. From my work helping children navigate the court system, and as attorney for the Niagara County Department of Social Services prosecuting abuse and neglect cases, my focus has been on helping families when they need it the most," Stamm-Philipps said in announcing her candidacy. "My experience makes me uniquely qualified to take on this role. I have advocated for numerous children struggling with turmoil at home. I have advocated for those escaping abusive relationships who need a fresh start. I have represented families in adoptions, who want to give a child a loving home. I know the importance of a fair and impartial judicial system."

Stamm-Philipps is a graduate of SUNY at Buffalo and earned her law degree from Western Michigan University Cooley Law School in 1998.