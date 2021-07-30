Niagara County Jail prisoner briefly takes nurse hostage in failed bid to escape

Jul. 30—A 41-year-old Falls man who took a civilian nurse hostage in a failed bid to escape from the Niagara County Jail is facing charges.

Niagara County Sheriff Michael J. Filicetti said the incident occurred about 7:15 p.m. Thursday. Matthew W. Buck, 41, of the Falls, was undergoing a medical check when he brandished a "shank" and held it to the civilian nurse's throat in an attempt to use her as a hostage to escape the facility.

Corrections staff quickly disarmed Buck and safely removed the nurse without injury.

"If it were not for the immediate actions of our Corrections Division, this outcome could have ended differently," Filicetti said. "They are to be commended for their attention to duty and overall safety and security of the facility."

The Niagara County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Bureau conducted an investigation and Buck was charged with second-degree attempted escape, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and second-degree harassment.

Buck was arraigned in Centralized Arraignment Court where bail was set at $20,000 cash.