Niagara County Law Enforcement Academy graduates its 78th class

Sep. 3—SANBORN — With the strains of bagpipes echoing in the halls of the Niagara County Community College Media and Arts Building, a diverse class of 20 recruits from nine different law enforcement agencies, spanning four Western New York counties, took the auditorium stage to mark their graduation from the Niagara County Law Enforcement Academy's 78th basic police course on Friday afternoon.

The newly minted police officers and sheriff's deputies were a mix of men and women. Some were veterans of the U.S. armed forces, while others had family ties to law enforcement.

One of the recruits achieved an almost perfect score in marksmanship, while others were singled out for academics and leadership.

A beaming Niagara County Sheriff's Lt. Julie Kratz, a co-director of the academy, told the graduates, "You should be extremely proud of the progress you've made." She described the six months of training the recruits received as "grueling," "exhausting" and "strenuous".

"Always try to maintain the same enthusiasm you leave here with today," Kratz said. "Remember who you were before you started your career (in law enforcement). Never stop training. The skills you learned are perishable."

The graduating class president, Niagara County Sheriff's Deputy Sarah Wentland, challenged her classmates to remember what Kratz, and academy co-director Niagara Falls Police Detective Angelo Berti told them early on in their training.

"They challenged us to find our 'Why?'," Wentland, a former Baltimore police patrol officer, recalled. "Why are you here? Why are you a police officer? My 'why" is to meet the challenge that law enforcement faces today to be ready when someone calls for help. To run toward danger when others run away. To give a voice to those who have no voice."

Wentland predicted that the academy training had "prepared us well for our profession" and finally reminded the class they were no longer just a group of individuals

"We are a team. A unit. We are never an 'I'," she said.

Wentland received her certificate of graduation from her husband, retired Lockport Police Detective Brian Wentland. New Falls Police Officer Nicholas Lepine was given his certificate by his dad, former Falls Police Captain Ronald Lepine.

While noting that the public continues to demand "better trained officers", Niagara County Sheriff Michael Filicetti said, "The graduates of this academy are some of the best trained recruits anywhere."

Falls Police Officer Samantha Stonebreaker was honored for academic achievement, while Erie County Sheriff's Deputy Christopher Thomas received the physical fitness award. Lockport Police Officer Ian Smith received both the Jeffrey A. Incardona Memorial Award and the Sgt. Jeff Juron Defensive Tactics Award.

Filicetti noted that the Incardona Award is given to the recruit who exhibits "the greatest heart, personality and commitment. Just as Deputy Incardona did."

Incardona was killed when his patrol car crashed as he was rushing to assist a Lockport Police officer, wounded in a shooting incident.

The Scott Barnes Top Gun Award, named for a former Niagara County Sheriff's Officer Criminal Investigator, went to Erie County Sheriff's Deputy Nicholas Cervoni, who recorded an almost perfect score (99.9%) in firearms training. and the Joseph E. Steblein Memorial Award, given to the academy's best overall graduate, was awarded to Wentland.