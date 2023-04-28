Niagara County Sheriff applying for COPS hiring grant

Apr. 28—The Niagara County Sheriff's Office is looking to get federal funds to bolster its forces.

Sheriff Michael Filicetti received approval from the county Legislature's Community Safety and Security Committee to apply for a Community Oriented Police Services grant program through the U.S. Department of Justice. He is looking to add five road patrol officers, whose number had been flat since he started.

"The demands on our road patrol have increased," Filicetti said, claiming that recent new state laws regarding bail reform and discovery in cases has put a burden on what officers do. There was no indication that state police would increase the number of state troopers in the county.

He added other local law enforcement agencies had to reduce their hours of coverage or be eliminated, which the sheriff's deputies had to pick up. They also assist the Niagara Falls Police Department with violent crimes.

Of the 110 total law enforcement members under the sheriff, 46 are part of road patrol.

The grant will allow the sheriff's office to provide $125,000 per deputy for three years. The county has to provide a minimum 25% match, resulting in the county paying these five deputies under this grant period a total of $288,518.

Deputies hired under this grant would be under a five-year performance period, with the first year meant for recruiting and hiring deputies, the next three years having paid deputies through the grant, and the county would have to pay them the last year. Filicetti said his goal is to keep these recruits in the county after that.

The sheriff's office would also get five new patrol cars for these deputies, which would be in next year's budget.

The COPS Hiring program gave more than $139 million to 180 law enforcement agencies across the country in 2022, allowing them to hire 973 officers. Those numbers included the City of Niagara Falls receiving $1.5 million to hire 12 officers.

Grant applications have to be submitted by May 11, with Filicetti anticipating getting this funding around September so new recruits can start training then. If not, they would start training in March.