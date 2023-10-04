Niagara Falls apartment fire investigated as arson case

Oct. 4—NIAGARA FALLS — Arson is suspected in a Wednesday morning apartment fire on Whitney Avenue.

Emergency crews were dispatched to the reported structure fire at 2474 Whitney Ave. around 6:40 a.m. While fire crews were enroute, a resident reported he located cardboard boxes on fire in the basement and believed he had extinguished it with buckets of water.

Upon arrival, firefighters reported smoke billowing from the second floor and believed there was still active fire. The smoke intensified and heavy black smoke filled the air. As crews made entry into the building, heavy fire began shooting out of the windows of the structure. The fire extended from the second floor into the third floor.

Tenants of the first- and third-floor apartments were able to evacuate safely and are being assisted by Red Cross. It was reported that the second floor apartment was vacant following a recent eviction.

The fire is being investigated as an arson, according to police at the scene. Fire investigators and police detectives responded to continue the investigation.