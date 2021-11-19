Niagara Falls double homicide trial gets underway

Nov. 19—LOCKPORT — Prosecutors painted a picture of a bloody crime scene where police found a Falls man and his mother dead from stab wounds and gunshots.

The defense said Cataract City cops charged the accused killer because they were already looking for him in connection with another shooting incident, and they don't do a good job of investigating homicides that involve "Black and poor people."

The claim prompted Niagara County prosecutors to object and State Supreme Court Justice Richard C. Kloch Sr. to remind a jury hearing the murder and assault cases against Billy Benton that opening statements in a trial are not evidence.

Benton, 32, is charged with two counts of second-degree murder in the slayings of Brian Harris II, 31, and his mother, Sonia Hamilton, 60, on the morning of May 7, 2020. Neighbors called police after reportedly hearing gunshots coming from a home in the 3100 block of Ninth Street at around 6:30 a.m.

Arriving patrol officers said they found Hamilton laying on the sidewalk in front of her home, bleeding heavily from several serious stab wounds. As some officers worked feverishly to try to save Hamilton, other officers entered her home and located Harris' body in a second floor laundry room.

In an opening statement to the jury, Assistant District Attorney Maria Stoelting said that Harris had been shot four times and stabbed twice. The prosecutor said police found bloody footprints near Harris' head and the tip of a knife broken off in his skull.

Hamilton, suffering from 11 stab wounds and four gunshots, was able to flee her house according to Stoelting, and make it to the front of a neighbor's home. There, Hamilton cried out, "He shot me. he shot me."

When the neighbor asked Hamilton who had shot her, Stoelting said the victim replied, "B.J. did it."

Prosecutors said "B.J." is a nickname associated with Benton.

Benton was arrested the next day, on May 8, in Cleveland, Ohio. His girlfriend, Jazzi Clay, 32, of the Falls, faces a charge of hindering prosecution for allegedly driving him to the murder and then driving him to Ohio.

Story continues

Following his arrest, Benton was charged in connection with a shooting incident on Jan. 17, 2020 in the 900 block of Ontario Street. At the time, Falls police described the incident as "an armed robbery and shooting."

Benton faces charges of second-degree assault and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon in that incident.

The Falls man is no stranger to police after a June 2007 run-in with officers.

Patrol officers had responded to a call of "a man with a gun in an orange bag" in the 1100 block of Niagara Avenue as officers approached the man, later identified as Benton, who was 19 at the time, he began to walk away and then ran from them into the backyards of homes in the 2000 block of Lockport Street.

As Benton ran, he threw the orange bag into a garbage can as a second suspect tried to distract the officers. The officers finally caught up with Benton in the rear of a home in the 1100 block of Niagara Avenue and took him into custody.

Other officers recovered the orange bag and found a TEK-9 semi-automatic assault rifle with a loaded ammunition clip inside it. Benton was charged for possessing the assault weapon and for criminal possession of a controlled substance after officers found he had Hydrocodone pills in his pants pocket.