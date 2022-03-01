Niagara Falls father, son face murder trial

Mar. 1—BUFFALO — A Falls father and son, facing multiple drug conspiracy counts, will be heading to trial in August in connection with the ambush murder of a drug-dealing rival.

Jury selection for Lavon Parks, a/k/a Dutch, 29, and his father, James C. Parks, 55, both of the Falls, will begin on Aug. 8. They are charged with discharge of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and discharge of a firearm causing death in the murder of Kevin Turner.

The charges are contained in a federal grand jury indictment and carry a maximum possible sentence of life in prison.

The father and son are also charged with narcotics conspiracy, along with Annette Lugo Rodriguez, 39, Vivian Pintado-Figueroa, 41, both of San Juan, Puerto Rico; Yarimar Berrios Alvarado, 24, Wilmer Casiano-Perez, 26, both of Buffalo, and Wayne E. Payne, 63, of the Falls. That charge carries a mandatory minimum penalty of 10 years in prison, a maximum of life, and a $10 million fine.

Federal prosecutors said an FBI organized crime task force (made of federal and local law enforcement agents) had been conducting an investigation into a "major drug trafficking conspiracy" and were able to "connect the dots in the murder of Kevin Turner."

Prosecutors said that all seven defendants charged in the indictment, including James and Lavon Parks, engaged in a conspiracy to sell cocaine in the Falls and Buffalo between May 2017 and March 2019. The investigation included a series of controlled buys and payments involving Lavon Parks.

Investigators seized approximately 8.5 kilograms of cocaine and $52,000 from packages shipped, through the U.S. Postal Service, from Puerto Rico to various locations in Western New York, Florida, Alaska, Georgia, and Pennsylvania. The shipments were made to the co-conspirators in the case.

At the same time, investigators identified $55,700 in cash and money orders shipped in packages from the co-conspirators to persons in Puerto Rico as payment for the cocaine. Law enforcement said the drug ring was "bringing in significant quantities of controlled substances, including cocaine, fentanyl and heroin.

The indictment charged that Lavon and James Parks targeted Turner, whom they viewed as a drug-dealing rival.

Falls Police patrol officers responded to the 1800 block of Niagara Street, near the intersection with 19th Street, at 4:36 p.m. on Jan.20, 2018 for a report of "shots heard." When they arrived, officers found Turner, 21 at the time, slumped on the front steps of a home there.

Criminal Investigations Division detectives said Turner had been shot multiple times. Prosecutors said the shooting was "set-up by Lavin and James Parks."

"They felt (Turner) was encroaching on their drug business," a law enforcement source told the Gazette.

Investigators said James Parks drove two individuals to a home at 1810 Niagara St. on the pretense of purchasing drugs from Turner.

"They lured him out of the house, and Lavon Parks, who had been hiding nearby, shot him," the source said. "It was very callous, done in the middle of the day."

Gary Loeffert, the special-agent-in-charge of the FBI Buffalo Field Office at the time of the investigation, said Lavon and James Parks, and their co-conspirators, used violence to keep control of the their turf in the Falls' troubled 19th Street corridor.

"This group resorted to committing a premeditated murder at 4:30 p.m. on a Sunday afternoon to get what they wanted," Loeffert said. "Criminal enterprises thrive by using violence to control neighborhoods. Kevin Turner is proof of that."