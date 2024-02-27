Niagara Falls man found guilty for series of crimes in 2022

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Niagara Falls man has been found guilty for a series of violent crimes in 2022, including two shootings, the Niagara County District Attorney’s office said Monday.

A jury found that Curtis Griggs, 38, shot two people with a high-powered rifle in Niagara Falls on April 4, 2022. He was also convicted of a second shooting that took place on July 9, 2022.

Finally, he was convicted of assaulting a woman on June 25, 2022, but he was acquitted of allegedly sexually assaulting the woman.

“This defendant committed one of the most violent crime sprees in this county in recent memory. He gunned down multiple people in the street, nearly killing two individuals. The defendant was unsuccessful in killing his intended targets, wholly due to the work of our first responders and emergency room professionals, but they have suffered severe, life-altering injuries,” Niagara County DA Brian Seaman said. “It is a wonder that nobody died.”

Griggs was convicted, in total, of two counts of second degree attempted murder, two counts of first degree assault and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon.

He faces up to 90 years to life in prison when he is sentenced in May.

