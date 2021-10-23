Niagara Falls murder suspect ordered held

Oct. 23—A Falls City Court judge has determined that there is probable cause to hold a Cataract City man in connection with an 18th Street homicide.

Judge Diane Vitello ruled that Niagara County prosecutors had presented enough evidence at a Friday preliminary hearing to continue to hold Antonio "Yayo" Carr, without bail, on murder and weapons charges.

Carr, 28, and no stranger to Falls police, has pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon in the slaying of Tracy Green. On Friday, prosecutors addd another second-degree criminal possession of a weapon count for a firearm that was seized from Green at the time of his arrest.

Falls Police Criminal Investigation Division detectives and members of the U.S. Marshals Felony Fugitive Task Force executed a search warrant, at around 3 p.m. Sunday, at a home Carr shared with his girlfriend at 520 18th St. As detectives and officers approached the house, Carr's girlfriend, Nicole M. McDougall, 31, was sitting outside in her car.

Investigators said McDougall tried to warn Carr of the impending raid by blowing the horn of her vehicle. She was stopped, taken into custody and charged with second-degree obstructing governmental administration.

McDougall was released on an appearance ticket under New York's bail reform law.

Inside the home, detectives located Carr and a handgun. In addition to the Green homicide, Carr is a suspect in multiple shootings in the city.

Carr was also, himself, a shooting victim in an incident on Sept. 26 at 19th and Niagara streets.

Green's bullet-riddled body was found in his home, and the barber shop that bore his name, at 1509 18th Street. Falls Police patrol officers had responded to an initial report of a "man shot." just before 1 a.m. on Oct. 2.

As officers were racing to the scene, police dispatchers said that a 911 operator was speaking with a victim, by phone, who said he had been shot. Before officers could reach the home, dispatchers reported that the 911 operator had heard five gunshots.

Story continues

Arriving officers reported that Green had been shot "multiple times."

Niagara Falls Fire and EMTS, who had also responded to the shooting call, and were staging nearby, joined police at the scene, but Green, 58, was pronounced dead a short time later.

Neither investigators nor prosecutors have commented on a possible motive for the murder. However, sources close to the investigation have said that Carr and Green were known to each other.