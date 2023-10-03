Niagara Falls police searching for leads in shooting death on Pine Avenue

Oct. 3—Niagara Falls police are investigating the shooting death of a 47-year-old man found sitting in a pickup truck on the 1700 block of Pine Avenue Monday night.

Falls police were called to the area about 10:55 p.m. to check on the welfare of the man in the pickup truck after a caller reported he hadn't moved for over an hour. Upon arrival, officers located him in the driver's seat, unresponsive. Niagara Falls Fire Department and AMR responded to render aid, at which time it was determined that he had been shot. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Falls police confirmed that the male had been shot once in the side.

The shooting is believed to have occurred around 10 p.m.

At 10:18 p.m., officers were dispatched for an investigation after a woman from Canada who said she was unfamiliar with the area reported she saw a black male wearing a black hoodie shoot at a parked car on Pine Avenue between McDonald's and Hyde Park Boulevard.

Anyone with information is asked to call Niagara Falls Criminal Investigation Detectives at 716-286-4553 or at the general information line at 716-286-4711.