Niagara Falls police set to receive JAG grant

Nov. 4—Congressman Brian Higgins (D-Buffalo/Niagara Falls) and Falls Mayor Robert Restaino jointly announced that city police have been awarded a federal grant totaling $40,648,

The funding comes from the U.S. Department of Justice and was awarded through the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) Program. JAG grants are designed to support public safety efforts in municipalities across the country.

"Community-oriented policing is an effective way to build trust and improve relationships between law-enforcement and members of the community," Higgins said. "This federal funding will help improve community engagement and quality of life in Niagara Falls."

The grant will support two civilian community-police liaison positions in the Falls Police Department, as well as the purchase of handheld radios for department personnel. Police liaisons help facilitate communication between the police department and community neighborhood associations, block clubs, and individual citizens.

They help promote community policing concepts, deploy crime prevention programs, and work with the city to resolve issues like noise complaints, graffiti, and loitering. They also assist in identifying and responding to breakdowns in communication and community-police relations.

"Our city appreciates the continued support of Congressman Higgins," Restaino said. "This grant will continue the effort of our law enforcement professionals engaging with our community to build a better city."

In 2020 the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) program awarded over $72 million in grants to local jurisdictions across the United States.

The program serves as the primary provider for federal criminal justice funding to states and units of local government. The grants provide critical support for law enforcement, prosecution, indigent defense, courts, crime prevention and education, corrections, drug treatment and enforcement, planning, evaluation, technology improvement, crime victim and witness initiatives, mental health programs, behavioral programs, and crisis intervention teams.