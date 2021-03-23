NIAID: AstraZeneca "may have included outdated information" in COVID vaccine announcement

Rebecca Falconer
·1 min read

NIAID said early Tuesday it's "concerned" that AstraZeneca "may have included outdated information" from a trial of its COVID-19 vaccine that "may have provided an incomplete view of the efficacy data."

Why it matters: The statement comes after the company announced the vaccine it developed with the University of Oxford was found to be 79% effective at preventing symptomatic COVID-19 and 100% effective against severe disease and hospitalization in a Phase III trial.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease added it's urging AstraZeneca to work with its monitoring board "to review the efficacy data and ensure the most accurate, up-to-date efficacy data be made public as quickly as possible."

  • The vaccine has struggled to earn widespread public trust following a pause in clinical trials last September. Some European nations halted the shot over concerns that patients receiving it experienced blood clots.

The big picture: The World Health Organization and over 50 governments have already approved the vaccine, but it has yet to receive authorization from the U.S.

  • AstraZeneca did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.

Editor's note: This article has been updated with new details throughout.

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Recommended Stories

  • AstraZeneca says US data shows COVID-19 vaccine prevents 79% of symptomatic disease

    AstraZeneca's vaccine had a 79% efficacy rate at preventing symptomatic COVID-19 and was 100% effective in stopping severe disease and hospitalization

  • Germany extends COVID restrictions and announces strict Easter lockdown

    Chancellor Angela Merkel announced Tuesday Germany's COVID-19 restrictions are being extended for another month, and the country will endure an "even stricter lockdown" in April to combat spiking cases, per DW.com.Driving the news: Merkel said the spread of coronavirus variants put Germany in a "very serious situation" as they're "significantly more deadly" and more infectious, so Germany needs an "emergency brake." Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free"What we have is essentially a new pandemic," she added, according to Deutsche Welle.German Health Minister Jens Spahn said last Friday that COVID-19 cases were spiking at an "exponential rate" in the country and there might not be enough vaccine doses to avoid a third wave.The big picture: Following a video call with Germany's 16 state governors, Merkel said the current lockdown measures that were due to last until March 28 would be extended to April 18.Measures will be tightened further from April 1-5, with public gatherings banned and most stores closed during the Easter holiday period. Churches are being urged to hold services online.By the numbers: Germany has reported over 75,000 deaths from the virus and nearly 2.7 million cases since the pandemic began, according to Johns Hopkins."The weekly infection rate per 100,000 people stood at 107 nationwide on Monday, up from the mid-60s three weeks ago," AP notes.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Austria delays reopening restaurants as COVID-19 cases rise

    VIENNA (Reuters) -Austria has postponed the reopening of cafe, restaurant and bar terraces planned for March 27 due to rising coronavirus cases and is preparing for regions to adapt restrictions locally, the government said on Monday. Infections have been increasing steadily since Austria loosened its third lockdown on Feb. 8 by letting non-essential shops reopen despite stubbornly high COVID-19 cases. A night-time curfew replaced all-day restrictions on movement.

  • For television, NFL deal is likely a matter of survival

    The $113 billion deal to telecast NFL games through 2033 is head-swimmingly large — until you consider that the very survival of broadcast networks as we know them may depend upon it. The deal announced by the NFL and media companies last Thursday spreads professional football content broadly, with CBS, NBC, Fox, ABC, ESPN and Amazon all getting pieces, and locks it in at a time little else can attract such a wide audience. “If you think of the future of network television, there is nothing more important to it than the NFL,” said Rich Greenfield, a media analyst for LightShed Partners, an industry research firm.

  • The Quickest SUVs We’ve Ever Tested

    The quickest SUV on this list can reach 60 mph before the Chevy Corvette and Porsche 911 GT3 RS. From Car and Driver

  • North Korean man extradited to US in sanctions case

    A North Korean citizen was taken into U.S. custody on Saturday after being extradited from Malaysia to face money laundering charges, making him the first North Korean extradited to the U.S. to face trial. Mun Chol Myong was in the custody of the FBI in Washington, D.C. on Saturday, according to documents obtained by The Associated Press. Mun, who is in his 50s, has lived in Malaysia for a decade and was arrested in May 2019 after the U.S. requested his extradition.

  • Stimulus Check Update: More Than 90 Million Payments Issued, but Still More to Come

    Stimulus payments have hit a lot of bank accounts, but some people will need to wait longer to get their money.

  • U.S. health body questions AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine trial data

    (Reuters) -AstraZeneca may have used "outdated information" in the results of a large-scale COVID-19 vaccine trial, a U.S. health agency said on Tuesday, casting fresh doubt on the shot, its potential U.S. rollout and plunging its developers, once again, into controversy. The highly unusual rebuke from federal health officials comes just one day after interim data from the drugmaker showed better-than-expected results from the U.S. trial which had been seen as a scientific counter to concerns that have dogged the shot since late last year. The vaccine developed with partner Oxford University was 79% effective in preventing symptomatic illness in the large trial that also took place in Chile and Peru, according to the data.

  • How do we determine how long COVID-19 vaccine protection lasts?

    Dr. Jen Ashton answers viewers’ questions about the vaccines.

  • Trump: McConnell ‘Not Strong Enough’ to Block Biden Agenda

    Former president Donald Trump said Monday that Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R., Ky.) is “not strong enough” to block President Joe Biden’s agenda, which he likened to the progressive policy platform championed by Senator Bernie Sanders “on steroids.” During an interview with Fox News’ The Faulkner Focus, Trump criticized the new administration over its handling of the crisis at the southern border and added that the Democrats are “going to destroy our country in other ways, too.” He said Democrats would pack the Supreme Court, implement big tax increases and take away Americans’ guns and there would be “no stopping them.” “I never thought that Biden in a million years would be worse — nobody did — would be far worse than Bernie Sanders. This is Bernie Sanders on steroids,” Trump said. He added: “In our leadership, Mitch isn’t strong enough to stop people. Never was. That’s like one of the big secrets, but he had the majority, but now that he’s not in the majority, he’s not — he’s not doing his thing.” “He’s not doing what he should be doing,” Trump added. Earlier this month, the Senate passed Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID response bill using budget reconciliation. The process allowed Democrats to advance the measure with just a simple majority and therefore without support from McConnell or other GOP senators. Trump’s comments come days after McConnell threatened to use “every” rule available to advance conservative policies if Democrats choose to eliminate the filibuster, allowing legislation to pass with a simple majority in place of a 60-vote threshold. “Let me say this very clearly for all 99 of my colleagues: nobody serving in this chamber can even begin to imagine what a completely scorched-earth Senate would look like,” McConnell said in a floor speech. “As soon as Republicans wound up back in the saddle, we wouldn’t just erase every liberal change that hurt the country—we’d strengthen America with all kinds of conservative policies with zero input from the other side,” McConnell added. He suggested a Republican-majority Senate would pass national right-to-work legislation, defund Planned Parenthood and sanctuary cities “on day one,” allow concealed carry in all 50 states, and more.

  • Florida leads surge of variant cases in US; death in Denmark draws more scrutiny for AstraZeneca vaccine: COVID-19 live updates

    Florida on Sunday became the first state to have more than 1,000 known cases of coronavirus variants. Here's the latest COVID news you need to know.

  • UK variant can cause serious heart problem in pets; Sinovac vaccine appears safe in children

    The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. The coronavirus variant first identified in the UK, known as B.1.1.7, has been linked to severe cases of heart disease in pets who appear to have caught the infections from their humans, veterinarians near London report. The original strain of the virus did not appear to cause serious illness in pets.

  • Johnson & Johnson Working On Next-Generation Vaccine Against Variants

    Johnson & Johnson said it was working on next-generation COVID-19 vaccines against the various variants of the coronavirus, according to Reuters. "We could be in a situation where you could either...

  • Op-Ed: The filibuster is unconstitutional. Here's how Vice President Harris can take it on

    Kamala Harris should rule that the filibuster, by requiring a 60-vote supermajority for enacting general legislation, violates the Constitution.

  • Fla. Lawmaker Says Trump’s Club Is Being ‘Cavalier and Careless’ About COVID After Outbreak Among Staff

    "As some of our staff have recently tested positive for COVID-19, we will be temporarily suspending service at the Beach Club and à la carte Dining Room," read a recent Mar-a-Lago employee email

  • Inside a crowded border patrol tent for migrants in Texas

    Exclusive photos from inside a U.S. Customs and Border Protection temporary overflow facility in Donna, Texas, reveal the crowded, makeshift conditions at the border as the government's longer-term child shelters and family detention centers fill up.Why it matters: Each of eight "pods" in the so-called soft-sided facility has a 260-person occupancy, said Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Texas), who provided the photos to Axios to raise awareness about the situation. But as of Sunday, he said, one pod held more than 400 unaccompanied male minors.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeBecause the Biden administration has restricted media coverage at housing facilities, images like these offer a rare window into conditions. Cuellar, who recently visited a shelter for children, did not tour the Donna facility or take the photos himself. He said the photos were taken over the weekend.What they're saying: Cuellar described the setting as "terrible conditions for the children" and said they need to be moved more rapidly into the care of the Department of Health and Human Services.Border Patrol agents are "doing the best they can under the circumstances" but are "not equipped to care for kids" and "need help from the administration," he said."We have to stop kids and families from making the dangerous trek across Mexico to come to the United States. We have to work with Mexico and Central American countries to have them apply for asylum in their countries."“I have said repeatedly from the very outset a Border Patrol station is no place for a child," DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas told CNN on Sunday. "That is why we are working around the clock to move these children out of the Border Patrol facilities into the care and custody of the Department of Health and Human Services that shelters them.”On MSNBC, he compared the administration's actions to those of the Trump administration,"We are not expelling children, girls, 5, 7, 9 years old back into the desert of Mexico, back into the hands of traffickers.”The bottom line: Facilities are at capacity under coronavirus protocols, and the Rio Grande Valley sector — which includes Donna — has far exceeded even its non-pandemic limits. As of Saturday, there were 10,000 migrants in CBP custody overall. Nearly half were unaccompanied minors — thousands of whom had been waiting for more than 3 days in border patrol facilities, according to government data provided to Axios by another source. Photo: Courtesy of Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Texas) Photo: Courtesy of Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Texas) Photo: Courtesy of Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Texas) Photo: Courtesy of Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Texas)Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Putin to get coronavirus vaccine shot in Russia on Tuesday

    President Vladimir Putin said he will get a coronavirus vaccine shot on Tuesday, several months after widespread vaccination started in Russia. Kremlin opponents have criticized Putin for not getting vaccinated amid a comparatively slow rollout of the shot in Russia, arguing that his reluctance is contributing to the already extensive hesitance about the vaccine. Russia, where only 4.3% of the 146-million population have received at least one dose, lags behind a number of countries in terms of the vaccination rate.

  • ‘Silicon Valley’s Alice Wetterlund Responds To Sexual Misconduct Allegations Against Star Thomas Middleditch: “Tried To Warn You All”

    Silicon Valley alum Alice Wetturlund has responded to sexual misconduct allegations made against the HBO series’ star, Thomas Middleditch. “Tried to warn you all about Middleditch but noooooo,” Wetterlund tweeted on Sunday, “not everyone’s favorite tinyman who looks like he lives in a clock!” Tried to warn you all about Middleditch but noooooo not everyone’s […]

  • Overwhelmed, Border Patrol releases migrants without court paperwork, stirring confusion

    The Border Patrol abbreviated migrants' paperwork to speed processing, stirring confusion.

  • Travel industry urges Biden to reopen U.S. to international travelers

    Airlines and other travel-related industries are urging the Biden administration to develop a plan by May 1 to reopen the country to international visitors.Why it matters: Travel and tourism were hit hard by the pandemic, with 5.6 million travel-supported jobs lost in 2020, and a $1 trillion hit to the U.S. economy, according to the U.S. Travel Association. Without a rebound in international travel, a broader economy recovery could stall. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat's happening: A coalition of travel and aviation groups released a letter Monday urging the White House “to partner with us to develop… a risk-based, data-driven roadmap to rescind inbound international travel restrictions.”Citing favorable trends in infections and hospitalizations, along with rising vaccination rates, travel officials say it's time to plan a safe reopening. If inbound travel resumes by July 4, and averages 40% of 2019 levels for the remainder of this year, it would accelerate the U.S. economic recovery by adding $30 billion in incremental spending and bringing back 225,000 American jobs, the groups say.They want to maintain other core public health protections, like mask requirements and physical distancing, as well as COVID testing required for arriving passengers. “However, the data and science demonstrate that the right public health measures are now in place to effectively mitigate risk and allow for the safe removal of entry restrictions.”More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free