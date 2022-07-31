Do nib holdings' (ASX:NHF) Earnings Warrant Your Attention?

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in nib holdings (ASX:NHF). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide nib holdings with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

nib holdings' Earnings Per Share Are Growing

The market is a voting machine in the short term, but a weighing machine in the long term, so you'd expect share price to follow earnings per share (EPS) outcomes eventually. So it makes sense that experienced investors pay close attention to company EPS when undertaking investment research. We can see that in the last three years nib holdings grew its EPS by 9.0% per year. That's a pretty good rate, if the company can sustain it.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. It's noted that nib holdings' revenue from operations was lower than its revenue in the last twelve months, so that could distort our analysis of its margins. The music to the ears of nib holdings shareholders is that EBIT margins have grown from 6.0% to 10% in the last 12 months and revenues are on an upwards trend as well. That's great to see, on both counts.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Are nib holdings Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It should give investors a sense of security owning shares in a company if insiders also own shares, creating a close alignment their interests. Shareholders will be pleased by the fact that insiders own nib holdings shares worth a considerable sum. As a matter of fact, their holding is valued at AU$28m. That's a lot of money, and no small incentive to work hard. While their ownership only accounts for 0.9%, this is still a considerable amount at stake to encourage the business to maintain a strategy that will deliver value to shareholders.

Is nib holdings Worth Keeping An Eye On?

One positive for nib holdings is that it is growing EPS. That's nice to see. To add an extra spark to the fire, significant insider ownership in the company is another highlight. These two factors are a huge highlight for the company which should be a strong contender your watchlists. We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 1 warning sign for nib holdings that you need to be mindful of.

