Was nib holdings limited’s (ASX:NHF) Earnings Growth Better Than The Industry’s?

In this article, I will take a look at nib holdings limited’s (ASX:NHF) most recent earnings update (30 June 2018) and compare these latest figures against its performance over the past few years, along with how the rest of NHF’s industry performed. As a long-term investor, I find it useful to analyze the company’s trend over time in order to estimate whether or not the company is able to meet its goals, and eventually grow sustainably over time.

How NHF fared against its long-term earnings performance and its industry

NHF’s trailing twelve-month earnings (from 30 June 2018) of AU$132m has jumped 11% compared to the previous year.

However, this one-year growth rate has been lower than its average earnings growth rate over the past 5 years of 16%, indicating the rate at which NHF is growing has slowed down. To understand what’s happening, let’s look at what’s transpiring with margins and whether the whole industry is feeling the heat.

In terms of returns from investment, nib holdings has invested its equity funds well leading to a 24% return on equity (ROE), above the sensible minimum of 20%. Furthermore, its return on assets (ROA) of 9.6% exceeds the AU Insurance industry of 4.1%, indicating nib holdings has used its assets more efficiently. However, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for nib holdings’s debt level, has declined over the past 3 years from 24% to 23%. This correlates with an increase in debt holding, with debt-to-equity ratio rising from 19% to 41% over the past 5 years.

What does this mean?

While past data is useful, it doesn’t tell the whole story. While nib holdings has a good historical track record with positive growth and profitability, there’s no certainty that this will extrapolate into the future. I recommend you continue to research nib holdings to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 30 June 2018. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

