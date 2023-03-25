Are nib holdings limited's (ASX:NHF) Fundamentals Good Enough to Warrant Buying Given The Stock's Recent Weakness?

Simply Wall St
·4 min read

It is hard to get excited after looking at nib holdings' (ASX:NHF) recent performance, when its stock has declined 10% over the past three months. However, the company's fundamentals look pretty decent, and long-term financials are usually aligned with future market price movements. In this article, we decided to focus on nib holdings' ROE.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for nib holdings is:

15% = AU$145m ÷ AU$946m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. That means that for every A$1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated A$0.15 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of nib holdings' Earnings Growth And 15% ROE

To start with, nib holdings' ROE looks acceptable. Further, the company's ROE compares quite favorably to the industry average of 7.8%. Despite this, nib holdings' five year net income growth was quite low averaging at only 3.5%. This is generally not the case as when a company has a high rate of return it should usually also have a high earnings growth rate. Such a scenario is likely to take place when a company pays out a huge portion of its earnings as dividends, or is faced with competitive pressures.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that nib holdings' reported growth was lower than the industry growth of 7.3% in the same period, which is not something we like to see.

past-earnings-growth
past-earnings-growth

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is NHF fairly valued? This infographic on the company's intrinsic value has everything you need to know.

Is nib holdings Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

With a high three-year median payout ratio of 70% (or a retention ratio of 30%), most of nib holdings' profits are being paid to shareholders. This definitely contributes to the low earnings growth seen by the company.

In addition, nib holdings has been paying dividends over a period of at least ten years suggesting that keeping up dividend payments is way more important to the management even if it comes at the cost of business growth. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company is expected to keep paying out approximately 67% of its profits over the next three years. Regardless, the future ROE for nib holdings is predicted to rise to 21% despite there being not much change expected in its payout ratio.

Summary

In total, it does look like nib holdings has some positive aspects to its business. However, while the company does have a high ROE, its earnings growth number is quite disappointing. This can be blamed on the fact that it reinvests only a small portion of its profits and pays out the rest as dividends. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings are expected to accelerate. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

