'Nibblin' on sponge cake.' Parrots, palm trees coming to Hyannis at Margaritaville Resort

Will parrots and palm trees take over the Cape Codder Resort and Spa now that Linchris has announced it will turn it into a Margaritaville Resort?

Will the color palette switch to pale Caribbean blues and greens? Will cheeseburgers in paradise be the most popular item on the menu at the Landshark Bar and Grill? And will Parrothead families descend on the resort outfitted in tropical attire?

Plans to transform the resort have been in motion since the property was purchased in December 2022, according to Linchris President Bob Anderson. The indoor water park has been renovated to include a Feeding Frenzy snack bar and bar. A 5 O’Clock Somewhere Bar and food outlet will be available near the outdoor pool. The Landshark Bar and Grill will be finished before Memorial Day opening, Anderson said.

A rendering of the lobby proposed for the Margaritaville resort planned for the property now home to the Cape Codder Resort and Spa in Barnstable.

“There isn’t an inch of space not touched in the hotel,” Anderson said by phone on Thursday.

The property will be the brand’s first New England location.

Linchris, based in Plymouth, has been in the Provincetown market for more than 20 years, with the first of now five hotels purchased being Surfside Hotel and Suites, followed by Crowne Pointe Inn & Spa, Brass Key Guesthouse, and Harbor Hotel Provincetown. The company purchased the Provincetown Inn on Dec. 22.

Linchris also owns Anchor In in Hyannis.

A rendering of the lobby proposed for the Margaritaville resort planned for the property now home to the Cape Codder Resort and Spa in Barnstable.

What will Margaritaville be like?

The McBride Company, a Vermont interior design agency, has been charged with transforming the storied Cape resort into something that’s casual yet sophisticated, laid back yet luxurious.

“When you walk in the lobby it will be wide open,” Anderson said. A giant, iconic flip flop will greet visitors. Joe Merchant's Coffee and Provisions, a shop that sells everything from food to clothes, will be located in the lobby.

What used to be part of Hearth 'n Kettle restaurant will be turned into meeting space that Anderson plans to offer to business and corporate groups. There are plans to build a new spa downstairs and a state-of-the-art fitness center, he said.

The pool area will host a Parakeets Kids Club for children, and private rooms for birthday parties.

How many Margaritaville locations are there?

The Margaritaville brand, inspired by the songs and style of Jimmy Buffet, can be found in 40 locations worldwide. They include hotels, resorts, villas, cottages and vacation clubs.

To stay up to date on the opening of Margaritaville Resort Cape Cod and for more information, go to www.margaritavilleresortcapecod.com.

Denise Coffey writes about business, tourism and issues impacting Cape residents and visitors. Contact her at dcoffey@capecodonline.com.

Keep connected with the Cape. Download our free app.

This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: Margaritaville replaces Cape Codder Resort by Memorial Day, owner says