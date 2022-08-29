Niblo homicide: ATF agent confirms gun found in creek was purchased by Sweetser

Connecting a firearm found in Elm Creek almost two years after Thomas "Tom" Niblo fatally was shot in his bedroom was the focus of testimony Monday in the fifth day of the trial of his brother-in-law on a charge of murder.

Niblo was killed Dec. 12, 2016. Luke Sweetser was arrested Sept. 17, 2020, for the killing and has been in the Taylor County Jail. His bond was set at $750,000.

For the state are co-prosecutors Dan Joiner and Erin Stamey with the Taylor County District Attorney's Office in 350th District Court. Lynn Ingalsbe represents the defense.

Judge Lee Hamilton is presiding on the trial that began with jury selection Aug. 22.

Dale Watson, special agent with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, testified Monday that the agency ran an ownership trace of the handgun found in Elm Creek, based on the gun's serial number.

Luke Sweetser, Sept. 18, 2020

The gun was found in the creek behind a residence at 1201 S. Leggett Drive, north of the Niblo residence.

Watson said records show the gun was purchased legally by Luke Sweetser on Aug. 19, 2000. No other records are filed with the ATF on the gun's whereabout prior to it being found in the creek.

Also testifying Monday was Jeff Goudeau, a firearms forensics expert from Louisiana. He was able to make the firearm operational enough to fire test cartridges that could be compared to cartridge casings APD recovered from the crime scene.

Testimony resumes after lunch.

