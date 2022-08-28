Niblo homicide trial, Week 1: Killing, family feud and investigation detailed in court

During the first week of the trial of the man accused in the death of Thomas "Tom" Niblo, the prosecution called 28 witnesses to testify and entered 336 exhibits of evidence, the majority photos.

The trial of Luke Sweetser on a charge of murder for the fatal shooting of his brother-in-law on Dec. 12, 2016, began Tuesday in 350th District Court. Retired Judge Lee Hamilton is filling in for Judge Thomas Wheeler due to illness.

Hamilton was notified Monday morning to fill in before a pool of 125 potential jurors arrived that afternoon at the Taylor County Courthouse.

Following questions by Assistant District Attorney Erin Stamey and defense counsel Lynn Ingalsbe, a panel of eight women and four men were selected for the jury. Two alternates − a man and woman − also were seated.

Assistant District Attorney Dan Joiner is co-prosecuting the case.

An intruder entered the Niblo residence close to six years ago at about 6:15 a.m. and shot the victim eight times in his bed while his wife, Cheryl, was in the bathroom. She fled through a bathroom door that leads outside the house.

Sweetser was arrested Sept. 17, 2020, on a first-degree felony charge of murder. If convicted, the sentencing options are five to 99 years or life in prison. A fine up to $10,000 also could be imposed with the prison term.

Following are highlights of each day's testimony, which began Tuesday morning.

Trial Day 1: Responding to a call of shots fired

Three Abilene Police Department patrol officers, an APD forensics specialist and retired APD detective Lynn Beard described the scene when 911 was notified of shots fired with an injured subject at the Niblo residence in southwest Abilene.

The front door of the darkened house was locked, but the first two officers on the scene were able to gain access through an unlocked door on the driveway side. Testimony later termed the entrance the "den door."

After the scene was secured, Niblo was transported to a hospital with obvious gunshot wounds. He died at the hospital.

Story continues

Evidence collected at the scene included 0.40-caliber bullet casings and a machete sticking in the bank of Elm Creek that runs behind the Niblo property. Police also found Cheryl Niblo's medication bottle and cap in the back yard of a neighbor's house where she first ran for help.

In the middle of the master bathroom door, police found a shoe or boot print with dabs of mud. The door was locked when police arrived, so an officer kicked it open close to the door knob.

DNA and fingerprints collected at the scene did not match Sweetser.

The day's last witness was the man hired by the Niblos to install a security system that included sensors on the exterior doors and a motion detector over the entrance to the master bedroom. The system was active but not armed to trigger a security alert.

But the system detected the den door was opened and closed at 6:06 a.m. and motion in the hallway to the master bedroom at 6:07 a.m.

The master bathroom door to the pool yard was opened and closed at 6:13 a.m.

Testimony Day 1:Prosecution in opening remarks says gun in Niblo killing was recovered

Trial Day 2: Cheryl Niblo testifies; first police contact with suspect

Luke Sweetser, Sept. 18, 2020

Cheryl Niblo described the events the night before the shooting and what she heard and saw when Tom Niblo was shot.

She was taking medication in the master bathroom when she heard the door to the master bedroom open. She turned to look through the partially open bathroom door and heard gunshots and saw light flashes. She locked the door but then saw the door knob being manipulated and fled, barefooted and wearing only pajamas.

She did not see the intruder.

Three dogs in the bedroom did not bark at the intruder. The dogs were not injured, but one had enough blood on it that first responders initially thought it had been shot.

Because the neighbor didn't answer, Cheryl Niblo headed to a friend's house nearby. On the way she ran up to a man walking on the street who turned out to be a friend and used his cellphone to call 911.

A recording of Cheryl Niblo's 911 call was played for jurors. She sounded frantic, and sobbed at one point.

Jurors also heard from the man who was walking, the forensic pathologist who conducted the autopsy, an APD forensics officer and a detective who recorded his first contact with Sweetser.

The walker said the temperature was about 34 degrees when he started walking.

The autopsy showed Niblo sustained eight gunshots, one of which penetrated the brain, and suffered extensive blood loss.

Det. Mike Scott testified that contacting family members early in a homicide investigation is customary. Scott located Sweetser at a school picking up a son.

On the recording, the detective asked Sweetser if he would be willing to come to the police station.

"Nope. Not at all," Sweetser said in the recording. "... I don't have an alibi."

He later added, "That's what my wife advised me," referring to declining the police interview.

Testimony Day 2:Cheryl Niblo testifies in husband's killing: 'Jesus help me,' she said hearing gunshots

Trial Day 3: Family conflicts over the estate

Tom Niblo's mother, daughter and sister were among the eight people who testified Thursday.

Mother Evelyn Niblo described the family conflict that escalated after the death of her husband, Sydney "Syd" Niblo about six months before the shooting of Tom Niblo.

The father and son co-managed the family businesses through a complex legal arrangement that included a limited liability company, or LLC and a limited family partnership. The attorney who created the business entities also testified.

Other members of the LLC were the mother and her daughter, Anne Ellouise Sweetser, the wife of Luke Sweetser.

Following Syd Noblo's death, Tom Niblo managed the family business interests. As both a manager and member, he had two votes in business matters, while the mother and sister each had one vote.

Evelyn Noblo said she learned her daughter had $50,000 in credit card debt and had asked for $250,000. The mother gave her $100,000.

Elizabeth Wallace, Tom Niblo's daughter and an estate attorney who represented her father, testified that Anne Ellouise Sweetser did not agree to sign paperwork that would legally document Tom Niblo's role as manager. Anne Ellouise Sweetser instead wanted to be added as a co-manager with access to the banking accounts.

First Financial Bank Trust and Asset Management now manages the family business interests.

Anne Ellouise Sweetser testified in the afternoon, taking the stand as Anne Campbell. She said her husband had left the house Sunday evening after the two fought. He did not answer when she called about 3:45 a.m.

After she learned of the shooting, she did not reach Sweetser on his cellphone until about three hours after the shooting. He seemed stunned at the news. She told him to pick up their two sons at their schools.

The Sweetsers were granted a divorce in 2021.

Testimony Day 3:Conflict between Tom Niblo, brother-in-law detailed in Evelyn Niblo trial testimony

Trial Day 4: Detectives focus on Sweetser

"One of the most brutal murder scenes" is how Det. John Wilson, lead investigator and now retired, described the Niblo bedroom when he testified Friday.

He, along with other APD investigators and electronics forensics specialists from the APD and FBI, testified about evidence that led them to focus on Sweetser. During at least three searches of the Sweetser residence, police collected multiples laptops, desktops, cellphones and digital storage devices.

APD Sgt. Will Ford, who retired in December 2021, said more electronic evidence had been collected in the Niblo investigation than any other case he worked.

Investigators uncovered emails and documents where Sweetser discussed the family estate. He also wrote in one email about being better at making headshots with a 0.40-caliber Glock handgun. Police also found an email confirming the purchases of a machete and several knives.

Sweetser's journals were recovered from his residence. They indicated he was focused on the importance of money.

Ford testified he believed that the shooter accessed the Niblo residence from the creek. He continued to make that assertion under cross-examination by Ingalsbe, who asked how that was possible since no muddy footprints were found in the house.

On Friday afternoon, jurors heard from a 16-year-old who almost two years after the shooting found a 0.40-caliber Glock in the mud in Elm Creek by his grandparent's house. The house is about 880 yards from the Niblo residence.

Testimony Day 4:Abilene Police lead detective describes Niblo killing as 'one of the most brutal'

New purpose for crime scene

After the shooting, Cheryl Niblo lived away from the house temporarily, she testified.

An enhanced security system was installed, and the master bedroom was remodeled into a prayer room. She stayed in another bedroom.

The house was sold in October 2019.

The trial resumes Monday.

Laura Gutschke is a general assignment reporter and food columnist and manages online content for the Reporter-News. If you appreciate locally driven news, you can support local journalists with a digital subscription to ReporterNews.com.

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: Niblo homicide trial, Week 1: Killing, family feud, investigation