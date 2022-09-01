Niblo murder trial punishment: Convicted killer Sweetser denies shooting brother-in-law

A day after a jury found Luke Sweetser guilty of murder in the death of his brother-in-law Thomas "Tom" Niblo, he took the stand Thursday during the punishment phase of the trial.

Taylor County Assistant District Attorney Dan Joiner questioned Sweetser about shooting Niblo, asking if Niblo put up his hands as Sweetser fired his gun eight times.

Sweetser said he didn't know because he wasn't there.

"The jury has found me guilty," Sweetser said to Joiner. "... You say I was there."

"That's right, and the jury says you were there," Joiner replied.

When first questioned by his attorney, Lynn Ingalsbe, about addressing the Niblo family in court, Sweetser said, "This isn't about me. This is about love and trying to bring healing to the whole family."

Sweetser was convicted of going to the southwest Abilene home of Tom and Cheryl Niblo just after 6 a.m. Dec. 12, 2016, and fatally shooting the victim eight times in his bed.

His wife was in the master bathroom when she heard gunfire and was able to flee via an exterior door from the bathroom to the outside and find help.

On closing arguments, the prosecution said she could've been a second victim had she not locked the bathroom door.

As Sweetser stood to take the witness stand Thursday, Niblo's wife and youngest daughter, Catherine Brabham, walked out of the gallery. Niblo's oldest daughter, Elizabeth Wallace, also left before Sweetser began talking. The daughters' spouses, and several family friends, remained in the almost full courtroom.

Sweetser was the only defense witness in the punishment phase Thursday. The prosecution started the hearing by calling four witnesses, including a detective investigating a pending stolen guns case against Sweetser.

Brabham and Niblo family friend and Abilene attorney Robert Wagstaff also testified for the prosecution.

Sweetser's murder trial began Aug. 22 in 350th District Court with Lee Hamilton presiding. The retired judge took over for ailing 350th Judge Thomas Wheeler.

Luke Sweetser, Sept. 18, 2020

After hearing six days of testimony, a jury of eight women and four men deliberated about 12 hours over two days to reach a guilty verdict.

Tough questions for Sweetser

Sweetser spokes from his notes for about five minutes.

In addressing the victim's mother, Evelyn Niblo, who was in the gallery, Sweetser said he hoped the verdict can be healing to the family. He also thanked her for a lovely wedding when he married her daughter, Ellouise.

Ingalsbe told Sweetser that he could read his notes to the immediate Niblo family for the record, though they had departed the courtroom.

"I fear, love and serve God and hope your faith has grown, especially after 2016. What a horrible year," Sweetser said in addressing Cheryl Niblo. "You're in my thoughts and prayers. I love you."

Sweetser several times in his remarks referred to Jesus Christ as his savior and ultimate judge.

Sweetser also briefly referred to pleasant memories of his wedding and the Niblo daughters baby-sitting a relative.

Joiner then cross-examined Sweetser. Assistant District Attorney Erin Stamey has been the co-prosecutor.

"I want to talk about some memories, too," Joiner said.

As Joiner began asking a question about the morning of Dec. 12, 2016, when Niblo was shot and later died at a hospital, Ingalsbe objected. Joiner replied that Sweetser took the stand to express thoughts about the crime so his thoughts are relevant.

Hamilton allowed the question.

"What was going through your mind when you were shooting him?" Joiner asked Sweetser.

After a long pause, Sweetser said, "I can't imagine what someone would be thinking."

Sweetser then denied killing his brother-in-law, saying he wasn't at the murder scene that morning.

The prosecution and defense rested just after 11 a.m. after Sweetser's testimony. He was the only defense witness.

The trial will resume after lunch when the jury begins determining punishment for Sweetser.

Options for a first-degree murder are five to 99 years, or life, in a state prison. A fine up to $10,000 also can be imposed.

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: Niblo murder trial punishment: Convicted killer Sweetser takes stand