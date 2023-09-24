Nic Kerdiles, former hockey player, dies in motorcycle crash in Tennessee

Former hockey player Nic Kerdiles, who was previously engaged to "Chrisley Knows Best" star Savannah Chrisley, died early Saturday in a motorcycle crash, authorities said.

The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department said a 29-year-old motorcycle rider identified as Kerdiles died after colliding with an SUV.

"The preliminary investigation shows that Kerdiles was driving his Indian Motorcycle west on Wheless Street when he traveled through the stop sign and struck the driver’s side of the BMW," the department said in a statement provided to NBC News affiliate WSMV of Nashville.

Kerdiles was rushed to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead Saturday, police said.

The BMW driver stopped, and there were no signs of impairment from either motorist. No charges were anticipated, the department said.

Hours before the crash, Kerdiles shared an Instagram story of a person in a helmet posing on an Indian motorcycle with the caption, "Night rider."

Kerdiles was drafted to the National Hockey League in 2012 by the Anaheim Ducks. The team paid tribute to him on Saturday.

"We’re heartbroken to hear the news about Nic Kerdiles, who died in a motorcycle accident this morning. An Irvine native, Nic became the first player from Orange County to play for the Ducks, in 2017. Our thoughts and deepest sympathies go out to his family and loved ones," they said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

After hockey, Kerdiles turned his focus to real estate.

Kerdiles’ proposal to Chrisley was captured on the USA Network reality television show four years ago. They never got married and announced their split in September 2020.

“Heaven gained the most beautiful angel today. I miss you and I love you," Chrisley, 25, said in an Instagram stories post Saturday.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com