Nicaragua among 'worst dictatorships': top EU official
Nicaragua is "one of the worst dictatorships in the world" with its President Daniel Ortega and his wife Rosario Murillo preparing "fake elections" to stay in power, Josep Borrell, the EU's foreign policy chief says. He made the blunt criticism in a news conference following a meeting of EU foreign ministers that discussed the situation in the Central American country, which is to hold general elections on November 7.