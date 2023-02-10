Nicaragua country profile

Map of Nicaragua

Nicaragua is striving to overcome the after-effects of dictatorship, civil war and natural calamities, which have left it one of the poorest countries in the Western Hemisphere.

It is now also struggling with the conflict associated with being on the drug trafficking route to the United States.

The Somoza family ruled the country with US backing between 1937 and the Sandinista revolution in 1979.

The Sandinistas began redistributing property and made huge progress in the spheres of health and education, but the US launched a campaign of embargoes and armed subversion against their authoritarian Soviet-backed government.

They lost power in free elections in 1990, but returned under veteran leader Daniel Ortega in 2006. His government has faced accusations of using political violence, corruption and election-rigging to remain in power.

FACTS

LEADERS

President: Daniel Ortega

Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega

Left-wing Sandinista leader Daniel Ortega made his political comeback in the November 2006 elections, having led Nicaragua through revolution and a civil war before being voted out in 1990.

However, his rule has since been marked by a return to authoritarian methods, including the violent suppression of mass protests against pension reforms in 2018.

MEDIA

Cocibolca lake in Nicaragua

Radio and TV are the main sources of news. There are more than 100 radio stations and several TV networks.

Media freedom group Reporters Without Borders says journalists face harassment, arbitrary arrest and death threats.

TIMELINE

Some key dates in Nicaragua's history:

Anastasio Somoza was the last member of the dynasty which ruled Nicaragua as a dictatorship from 1936 until it was overthrown in 1979

1838 - Nicaragua becomes fully independent. Country spends most of the 19th century in violent power struggles between Liberal and Conservative factions.

1860 - British cede control over the country's Caribbean coast to Nicaragua.

1909 - US supports a coup by Nicaragua's conservative forces, beginning a long period of US interventions and occupations in Nicaragua.

1927 - National hero Cesar Augusto Sandino begins a rebellion against the US occupiers and their Nicaraguan allies.

1934 - Sandino forces the US marines to withdraw. Sandino is assassinated. Anastasio Somoza Garcia, at the head of the National Guard, installs the Somoza family dynasty. Somoza and his sons Luis and Anastasio Jr rule Nicaragua until 1979.

1978 - Assassination of opposition leader Pedro Joaquin Chamorro triggers general strike and unites moderates and the Sandinista National Liberation Front (FSLN) in efforts to oust Somoza.

1979 - Sandanista military offensive ends with the ouster of Somoza. National reconstruction government is formed under Sandinista leader Daniel Ortega. Left-wing stance of Sandinista leaders results in formation of anti-Sandinista rebels, the Contras.

1984 - Daniel Ortega is elected president. The US government backs the Contras with arms and money, escalating the armed conflict.

1990 - Violeta Barrios de Chamorro leads an anti-Sandinista coalition to defeat Daniel Ortega and is elected president. She installs a national reconciliation government, the war ends and the economy gradually starts to recover.

2006 - Daniel Ortega is returned to power in elections.

2018 - Anti-government protests are suppressed with violence.