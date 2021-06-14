Nicaragua: Five more opposition figures detained ahead of election

Among those detained on Sunday is former Sandinista Health Minister Dora Téllez

Police in Nicaragua have detained five more prominent opposition figures, in what critics say is a crackdown on opponents of the country's president.

Several former allies of long-time President Daniel Ortega, 75, were among those arrested on Sunday.

Police accused them of inciting foreign interference in Nicaragua's affairs, among other crimes.

Twelve senior opposition figures, including four presidential hopefuls, have been arrested in recent days.

What's the background?

Opposition to Mr Ortega, who is currently serving his fourth term in office, three of them consecutive, has been growing in the past years.

In 2018, mass anti-government protests swept through the country but were met with a violent police response. Hundreds were killed and thousands were injured in the clashes between the protesters on the one hand, and the security forces and pro-government militia on the other.

After many of those who had lead the demonstrations were arrested, the protests eventually fizzled out later that year.

Mr Ortega rejected calls made at the time for elections to be brought forward and continued to serve his term.

But critics say that with the scheduled date of the presidential poll approaching - they are due to be held in November 2021 - he is now targeting anyone who may stand against him.

Julie Chung, the top US diplomat for Latin America, said the arrests were part of a "campaign of terror" by Mr Ortega.

Who is Daniel Ortega?

Daniel Ortega in the 1980s and in 2018

Played a key role in the armed struggle against dictator Anastasio Somoza, whose family had ruled the country since 1936

Formed part of the Sandinista National Liberation Front (FSLN), which seized power after ousting Somoza in 1979

Elected president in 1984, after having been part of the junta which had ruled since 1979

Defeated in the 1990 election after his presidency was marred by economic collapse and a war against US-backed right-wing rebel groups

Accused of sexual abuse by own stepdaughter in 1998

Makes a come-back in 2006 after rebranding himself as a Christian socialist

Wins elections in 2011 and 2016 following constitutional changes that allowed him to run again

From revolutionary leader to opposition hate figure

Who's in detention?

The police said those detained over the weekend were all members of Unamos, an opposition party that is largely made up of dissidents who split from President Ortega's governing party, the Sandinista National Liberation Front (FSLN).

The FSLN was a socialist revolutionary movement that overthrew dictator Anastasio Somoza and swept to power in the Central American nation in 1979.

Those detained in the past two days are:

Suyen Barahona , president of Unamos

Hugo Torres , vice-president of Unamos

Dora Téllez , former comrade-in-arms of President Ortega turned critic

Ana Margarita Vijil , lawyer and Unamos activist

Tamara Dávila, Unamos activist

They join seven other opposition leaders in detention, including four potential presidential candidates, who have been arrested since the start of the month:

Félix Maradiaga , presidential hopeful

Juan Sebastián Chamorro , presidential hopeful

Cristiana Chamorro, presidential hopeful and daughter of ex-President Violeta Chamorro

Arturo Cruz , former ambassador and presidential hopeful

José Adán Aguerr i, economist and head of the Committee on Economic Integration

Violeta Granera , sociologist and opposition activist

José Pallais, lawyer and opposition activist

While those detained in the first wave of arrests last week were long-standing political rivals of Mr Ortega, some of those detained this past weekend were once allies and even comrades-in-arms of the president.

Gen Torres, who is 73, fought with Mr Ortega in the Nicaraguan revolution and secured his release from jail in 1974, something he alluded to in a video he had recorded before his arrest.

"Forty-six years ago I risked my life to free Daniel Ortega and other comrades who were political prisoners from prison," Gen Torres said in the defiant recording.

"These are desperate moves by a regime that feels it is moribund, that has no legal standing, that has no justification... to remain in power beyond November of this year when free and supervised elections should be held," he added.

Dora Téllez, 65, is another former revolutionary commander who turned against Mr Ortega. Ms Téllez served as health minister during Mr Ortega first government in the 1980s but years later became a vocal critic of his leadership.

What are they accused of?

Nearly all of those detained have been accused of plotting against Nicaragua's sovereignty and independence and of organising terrorist acts with financial help from foreign powers.

They have been held under a controversial treason law passed in December by Nicaragua's National Assembly, which is dominated by government allies.

Under the law, the government has the power to ban candidates from running for office if they are deemed to be traitors to Nicaragua. Anyone designated a traitor can be sent to prison for up to 15 years.

The government says the law aims to protect "the independence, the sovereignty and self-determination" of Nicaragua. It says the country is under threat from imperialist powers in the US and "coup-mongers" within Nicaragua who are determined to overthrow President Ortega.

