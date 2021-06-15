Nicaragua rounds up president’s critics in sweeping pre-election crackdown

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Wilfredo Miranda in Managua
·6 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
<span>Photograph: Carlos Herrera/Reuters</span>
Photograph: Carlos Herrera/Reuters

Nicaragua’s Sandinista rulers have launched an unprecedented crackdown on the country’s opposition, arresting a string of prominent critics of President Daniel Ortega and his wife, Vice-President Rosario Murillo, in an apparent attempt to crush any serious challenge in November’s elections.

Six opposition figures were arrested at the weekend, including revered former guerrillas who fought alongside Ortega during the campaign to topple the dictator Anastasio Somoza and went on to serve in the first Sandinista government.

The former health minister Dora María Téllez and former general Hugo Torres, as well as the former deputy foreign minister Víctor Hugo Tinoco were all arrested on Sunday. Their detention brings to 13 the number of prominent opposition figures – including four possible presidential candidates – arrested in the past two weeks.

“Ortega is terrified at the idea of elections which could end to his rule,” Téllez told the Guardian before her arrest. “They are going to remove the whole opposition from the ballet. The only names that will appear will be Daniel Ortega, Rosario Murillo and the parties which are collaborating with the Sandinistas.”

During the guerrilla war to topple Somoza, Téllez and Torres participated in some of the most audacious strikes against the dictatorship, but both later split with Ortega, 75, who they accuse of betraying the revolution.

In 1978, the two helped lead a small guerrilla unit which took over the National Palace and held 2,000 government officials hostage in a two-day standoff. The attack was seen as a key moment that indicated the Somoza regime could be overthrown.

Hugo Torres: &#x002018;That&#x002019;s how life goes: those who once held their principles high have now betrayed them.&#x002019;
Hugo Torres, who in 1974 led a Sandinista guerrilla operation that freed Daniel Ortega from imprisonment by the Somoza dictatorship, has been arrested. Photograph: Moisés Castillo/AP

Four years earlier, Torres seized the house of a Somoza minister, forcing the government to release a group of political prisoners – including Daniel Ortega.

In a video recorded before his arrest, Torres said: “Forty-six years ago I risked my life to rescue Daniel Ortega and other political prisoners from prison, but that’s how life goes: those who once held their principles high have now betrayed them.”

Speaking before his arrest, Torres told the AP: “This is not a transition to dictatorship, it is a dictatorship in every way.”

Tinoco is the leader of Unamos, a party formed by former Sandinistas disillusioned by Ortega’s nepotism, autocracy and perpetual re-election.

The opposition figures, now either held in detention or isolated under house arrest, have been detained under a controversial law passed in December, which grants the government the power to unilaterally classify citizens as “traitors to the homeland” and ban them from running as political candidates.

Related: Nicaragua police detain opposition leader and expected Ortega challenger

Treason is punishable by prison terms of up to 15 years. Some of the detainees have also been accused of crimes including money laundering and terrorism.

The crackdown began with the arrest last week of Cristiana Chamorro, who was widely seen as the leading candidate to beat Ortega in November’s election.

Riot police raided Chamorro’s home last Wednesday just moments before she was due to address a virtual press conference. Prosecutors say they are investigating allegations of money laundering at the organization she runs, the Violeta Barrios de Chamorro Foundation, an NGO which for more than 20 years has provided training and support to local journalists.

Two employees of the foundation have also been arrested. About 30 local reporters have been summoned for questioning at police headquarters, and several of them have been warned that they could also face charges.

Chamorro has described the legal moves against her as a “judicial monstrosity” and said that the only aim is to block her run for the presidency.

Daniel Ortega returned to power in 2006 and has seen off all opposition since.
Daniel Ortega returned to power in 2006 and has seen off all opposition since. Photograph: Oswaldo Rivas/Reuters

Chamorro’s father was Pedro Joaquín Chamorro, a prominent newspaper editor, whose assassination in 1978 helped galvanise the uprising against Somoza. Her mother Violeta Barrios de Chamorro defeated Ortega in 1990 elections.

“This is Daniel Ortega’s vengeance against the legacy of my mother. They want to stop Nicaraguans from voting, and prevent a transition to democracy,” she said before her capture.

After Chamorro’s arrest, three other possible candidates were detained: the academic Félix Maradiaga, who was beaten by police, the economist Juan Sebastián Chamorro, who is Cristiana Chamorro’s cousin, and former ambassador to the US Arturo Cruz.

The government has dismissed claims that the opposition figures were targeted for political reasons.

“Persecution? They are persecuted by themselves, by their scandals and their crimes,” Murillo said last week. “How many of this bunch can call themselves honorable? Honour is a gift from God.”

The crackdown has prompted international condemnation. Luis Almagro, the head of the Organization of American States, described Ortega as a “dictator” and called for a meeting on Tuesday to consider suspending Nicaragua from the regional body.

After Chamorro’s arrest, the US slapped sanctions on four Nicaraguan officials, including one of Ortega and Murillo’s daughters.

Related: Barricades draw battle lines over Nicaragua's revolutionary heritage

Julie Chung, the US state department’s acting assistant secretary for western hemisphere affairs, said on Twitter that Ortega’s “campaign of terror continues with more arbitrary arrests this weekend. OAS members must send a clear signal this week: enough repression. The region cannot stand by and wait to see who is next.”

After his defeat at the hands of Violeta Chamorro, Ortega returned to power in 2006 – partly thanks to an alliance with the Catholic church which supported his anti-abortion policies – and he has the ruled the country with Murillo ever since.

But growing accusations of cronyism and corruption erupted in 2018 with a nationwide uprising in which demonstrators took to the streets chanting “Daniel! Somoza! ¡Son la misma cosa!” – “Daniel! Somoza! They’re the same thing!”

Dora Maria Tellez.
Dora María Téllez. Photograph: Héctor Retamal/AFP/Getty Images

The uprising was brutally repressed by the national police and armed pro-government paramilitaries, leaving 300 people dead, 2,000 injured and hundreds of people arbitrarily detained and prosecuted.

Since then Ortega and Murillo have cemented their control of the electoral system by rewriting legislation and naming loyalist magistrates. The presidential couple claim that the US has financed the opposition and critical media outlets to promote a coup d’etat.

“They are gambling on staying in power through blood and fire,” Téllez told the Guardian before her arrest. “But that is a risky bet – it’s the last gamble of a dictator’s family.”

Recommended Stories

  • Nicaragua: Five more opposition figures detained ahead of election

    One of those detained accuses president of launching ‘second dictatorship’

  • $1.2 million worth of cocaine found on Florida beach during turtle nesting survey

    More than 30 kilograms of the drug were found in 24 packages strewn along the beach, officials said. An investigation into the origins of the cocaine is ongoing.

  • Philippines: Int'l court probe of drug killings is insulting

    Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte will never cooperate with a possible International Criminal Court investigation into the thousands of killings under his anti-drugs crackdown, his spokesman said Tuesday, calling an international inquiry insulting to the country’s justice system. A leading Duterte critic, jailed opposition Sen. Leila de Lima, said the Philippine leader may now be harboring fears of “being dragged in chains to the Hague” to be tried as “an enemy of mankind.” Outgoing ICC chief prosecutor Fatou Bensouda said Monday that a preliminary examination found reason to believe crimes against humanity had been committed during Duterte's crackdown on drugs between July 1, 2016, and March 16, 2019.

  • Putin’s Prison Swap Offer Could Free This Jailed American

    Anton Novoderezhkin/GettyMOSCOW—In Russia, dissidents, opposition activists, and journalists by the dozen have languished in jail for years as political hostages—pawns in Vladimir Putin’s diplomatic games with the West.But now, there is a glimmer of hope, at least for American prisoners, that the Biden-Putin meeting in Geneva on Wednesday could bring them freedom.On Friday, Putin said that he is willing to swap Americans jailed in Russia for Russian citizens imprisoned in the U.S. “We hope very

  • Republicans Now Want to ‘Audit’ Election Results in States That Trump Won

    Photo Illustration by Sarah Rogers/The Daily Beast/Photos via GettyThe Arizona state senate’s haphazard, controversial audit of 2020 ballots has become a popular destination for Republican lawmakers looking to undermine the results in battleground states that Joe Biden won. And now, audit-mania has spread even to the states that Biden lost.In the wake of the Arizona audit’s success at grabbing publicity across right-wing media, Republican lawmakers in states that Trump won are demanding Arizona-

  • Cruise industry tanks: DeSantis' mixed messaging leaves business grounded

    Now that worldwide medical establishments have a handle on COVID-19, it’s time to move America’s cruise industry back to the forefront of travel.

  • AstraZeneca says antibody treatment failed in preventing COVID-19 in exposed patients

    "While this trial did not meet the primary endpoint against symptomatic illness, we are encouraged by the protection seen in the PCR negative participants following treatment with AZD7442," Mene Pangalos, AstraZeneca executive vice president, said in a statement. AstraZeneca is also studying the treatment in a pre-exposed patients trial and for preventing more severe disease. The monoclonal antibody therapy belongs to a class of drugs which mimic natural antibodies the body produces to fight off the infection.

  • New Israel government vows change, but not for Palestinians

    Israel's fragile new government has shown little interest in addressing the decades-old conflict with the Palestinians, but it may not have a choice. Jewish ultranationalists are already staging provocations aimed at splitting the coalition and bringing about a return to right-wing rule. In doing so, they risk escalating tensions with the Palestinians weeks after an 11-day Gaza war was halted by an informal cease-fire.

  • Police investigate death of Indonesian critic who died during flight

    Helmud Hontong died suddenly on a flight and critics point to his stance against a controversial mine.

  • Hong Kong watching Chinese nuclear plant after leak reported

    China's government said Tuesday no abnormal radiation was detected outside a nuclear power plant near Hong Kong following a news report of a leak, while Hong Kong's leader said her administration was closely watching the facility. The operators released few details, but nuclear experts say based on their brief statement, gas might be leaking from fuel rods inside a reactor in Taishan, 135 kilometers (85 miles) west of Hong Kong. A foreign ministry spokesman in Beijing, Zhao Lijian, gave no confirmation of a leak or other details.

  • U.S. Navy says carrier group operating in S.China Sea

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -A U.S. aircraft carrier group led by the USS Ronald Reagan has entered the South China Sea as part of a routine mission, the U.S. Navy said on Tuesday, at a time of rising tensions between Washington and Beijing, which claims most the disputed waterway. China frequently objects to U.S. military missions in the South China Sea saying they do not help promote peace or stability, and the announcement follows China blasting the Group of Seven nations for a statement scolding Beijing over a range of issues.

  • A former top staffer in AOC's office said he left his position earlier this year because he 'couldn't afford the job'

    Dan Riffle's tweet was in response to a letter, led by Ocasio-Cortez, calling for a budget increase among House offices in order to pay staffers more.

  • Nothing's fishy here: Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez caught kissing at Malibu sushi spot

    Grainy new photos show Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, who've recently reunited, locking lips at Nobu in Malibu during a birthday celebration.

  • U.S. Senate confirms Biden appointee seen as Supreme Court contender

    Democrats overcame Republican opposition on Monday as the U.S. Senate voted to confirm federal judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, seen as a possible future Supreme Court nominee for President Joe Biden, to an influential appellate court. The Democratic-controlled Senate voted 53-44 to approve Jackson's nomination to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit. All those in opposition were Republicans, with three voting with Democrats to approve the nomination.

  • Texas asks residents to preserve energy after Ted Cruz mocks California for doing the same

    Power shortages hit Lone Star state amid crushing heat wave

  • Biden says Republican Party is 'fractured,' thanks to Trump

    President Biden said Monday that the Republican Party is now "vastly diminished in numbers," and that the wing led by former President Donald Trump represents "a significant minority of the American people."

  • The heir to the Dutch throne waived her right to her $1.9 million annual allowance because she said it would make her 'uncomfortable'

    Princess Amalia, the heir to the Dutch throne, announced she would waive her $1.9 million allowance in a letter to the Dutch prime minister.

  • Erika Jayne's husband, Tom Girardi, gave her $20 million in loans from his law firm, court documents claim

    Erika Jayne's husband, Tom Girardi, 82, has been accused of embezzling millions of dollars from the widows and orphans of plane-crash victims.

  • CNN reporter brands Trump administration seizing her emails ‘sheer abuse of power’

    Barbara Starr has called on the Biden administration to introduce new protections for journalists

  • Explainer-What happened at China's Taishan nuclear reactor?

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -French energy company EDF is investigating a potential issue linked to a build-up of inert gases at its nuclear plant in China's southeastern province of Guangdong. The probe comes after CNN reported that the U.S. government was assessing a report of a leak at the Taishan power station. The report was made by Framatome, the EDF business that designed the plant's reactor and remains involved in its operations.